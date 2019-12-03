AUTO RACING

11:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, “Burnouts on Broadway,” featuring NASCAR Monster Energy Series playoff drivers (taped)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

9 a.m.: ACC Network, ACC players of the year and rookies of the year awards announcement

5 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Big Ten awards announcement

GOLF

1 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Hero World Challenge, first round, at New Providence, Bahamas

8 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour of Australasia, Emirates Australian Open, first round, at Sydney

3:30 a.m. (Thursday): Golf Channel, European Tour, AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, first round, at Bel-Ombre, Mauritius

MEN’S BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Penn at Villanova

7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), VMI at Duquesne

7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), James Madison at Radford

7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, South Carolina at UMass

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Green Bay at Xavier

7 p.m.: SEC Network, Florida A&M at Tennessee

7:15 p.m.: ESPN2, Big Ten-ACC Challenge, Virginia at Purdue

7:15 p.m.: ESPNU, Big Ten-ACC Challenge, Nebraska at Georgia Tech

7:30 p.m.: ESPN, Big Ten-ACC Challenge, Notre Dame at Maryland

8:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Texas Tech at DePaul

9 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Jacksonville at Marquette

9:15 p.m.: ESPN2, Big Ten-ACC Challenge, Wisconsin at North Carolina State

9:15 p.m.: ESPNU, Big Ten-ACC Challenge, Wake Forest at Penn State

9:30 p.m.: ESPN, Big Ten-ACC Challenge, Ohio State at North Carolina

11 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, California at San Francisco

11:15 p.m.: ESPN2, Utah State at San Jose State

MISCELLANEOUS

9 p.m.: SEC Network, “Marty & McGee”

NBA

9 p.m.: NBA TV, L.A. Lakers at Utah

NHL

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, St. Louis at Pittsburgh

10 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Washington at L.A. Kings

SOCCER

2:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Tottenham at Manchester United

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

5 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Long Island at Army

6 p.m.: ACC Network, Big Ten-ACC Challenge, Indiana at Miami

7 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Big Ten-ACC Challenge,Duke at Nebraska

7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Penn at La Salle

8 p.m.: ACC Network, Big Ten-ACC Challenge, Minnesota at Notre Dame

8 p.m.: MASN2, Mississippi at Texas Tech

8 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Georgia at Baylor

9 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Big Ten-ACC Challenge, Clemson at Iowa

