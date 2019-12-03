AUTO RACING
11:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, “Burnouts on Broadway,” featuring NASCAR Monster Energy Series playoff drivers (taped)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
9 a.m.: ACC Network, ACC players of the year and rookies of the year awards announcement
5 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Big Ten awards announcement
GOLF
1 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Hero World Challenge, first round, at New Providence, Bahamas
8 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour of Australasia, Emirates Australian Open, first round, at Sydney
3:30 a.m. (Thursday): Golf Channel, European Tour, AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, first round, at Bel-Ombre, Mauritius
MEN’S BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Penn at Villanova
7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), VMI at Duquesne
7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), James Madison at Radford
7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, South Carolina at UMass
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Green Bay at Xavier
7 p.m.: SEC Network, Florida A&M at Tennessee
7:15 p.m.: ESPN2, Big Ten-ACC Challenge, Virginia at Purdue
7:15 p.m.: ESPNU, Big Ten-ACC Challenge, Nebraska at Georgia Tech
7:30 p.m.: ESPN, Big Ten-ACC Challenge, Notre Dame at Maryland
8:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Texas Tech at DePaul
9 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Jacksonville at Marquette
9:15 p.m.: ESPN2, Big Ten-ACC Challenge, Wisconsin at North Carolina State
9:15 p.m.: ESPNU, Big Ten-ACC Challenge, Wake Forest at Penn State
9:30 p.m.: ESPN, Big Ten-ACC Challenge, Ohio State at North Carolina
11 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, California at San Francisco
11:15 p.m.: ESPN2, Utah State at San Jose State
MISCELLANEOUS
9 p.m.: SEC Network, “Marty & McGee”
NBA
9 p.m.: NBA TV, L.A. Lakers at Utah
NHL
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, St. Louis at Pittsburgh
10 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Washington at L.A. Kings
SOCCER
2:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Tottenham at Manchester United
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
5 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Long Island at Army
6 p.m.: ACC Network, Big Ten-ACC Challenge, Indiana at Miami
7 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Big Ten-ACC Challenge,Duke at Nebraska
7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Penn at La Salle
8 p.m.: ACC Network, Big Ten-ACC Challenge, Minnesota at Notre Dame
8 p.m.: MASN2, Mississippi at Texas Tech
8 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Georgia at Baylor
9 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Big Ten-ACC Challenge, Clemson at Iowa
