AUTO RACING

1 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2019 NASCAR race at Talladega

3 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2018 NASCAR race at Chicagoland

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, eSports Short Track iRacing Challenge, at virtual Myrtle Beach Speedway (debut)

8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, World of Outlaws iRacing, at virtual Knoxville Raceway (live)

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, July 2001 NASCAR race at Daytona

10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2017 NASCAR race at Talladega

Midnight: NBC Sports Network, fall 2005 NASCAR race at Martinsville

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon: NBC Sports Washington, 2019 UVa-Notre Dame game

10:30 p.m.: ESPN2, 2020 All-Star Football Challenge

GOLF

1:30 p.m.: ESPN, 2018 Masters Par 3 Contest (re-airs at 8 p.m. on ESPN2)

3:30 p.m.: ESPN, 1986 Masters, final round

7 p.m.: Golf Channel, “Celebrating the Masters,” Jack Nicklaus’ press conference after winning 1986 Masters

MEN’S BASKETBALL

7 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Florida State-Virginia Tech game

8:30 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Duke-North Carolina game

10:30 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Boston College-Virginia Tech game

NBA

7 p.m.: ESPN, 2013 NBA Finals, Game 6, Miami-San Antonio

9:30 p.m.: ESPN, 2013 NBA Finals, Game 7, Miami-San Antonio

