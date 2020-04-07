AUTO RACING
1 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2019 NASCAR race at Talladega
3 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2018 NASCAR race at Chicagoland
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, eSports Short Track iRacing Challenge, at virtual Myrtle Beach Speedway (debut)
8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, World of Outlaws iRacing, at virtual Knoxville Raceway (live)
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, July 2001 NASCAR race at Daytona
10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2017 NASCAR race at Talladega
Midnight: NBC Sports Network, fall 2005 NASCAR race at Martinsville
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon: NBC Sports Washington, 2019 UVa-Notre Dame game
10:30 p.m.: ESPN2, 2020 All-Star Football Challenge
GOLF
1:30 p.m.: ESPN, 2018 Masters Par 3 Contest (re-airs at 8 p.m. on ESPN2)
3:30 p.m.: ESPN, 1986 Masters, final round
7 p.m.: Golf Channel, “Celebrating the Masters,” Jack Nicklaus’ press conference after winning 1986 Masters
MEN’S BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Florida State-Virginia Tech game
8:30 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Duke-North Carolina game
10:30 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Boston College-Virginia Tech game
NBA
7 p.m.: ESPN, 2013 NBA Finals, Game 6, Miami-San Antonio
9:30 p.m.: ESPN, 2013 NBA Finals, Game 7, Miami-San Antonio
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.