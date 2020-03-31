AUTO RACING

8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, World of Outlaws iRacing, from virtual dirt track in Charlotte, with Kyle Larson among the drivers and Jeff Gordon among the analysts (live)

BASKETBALL

7 p.m.: ESPN2, “Harlem Globetrotters: Best of the Best”

BILLIARDS

8 p.m.: ESPN2, “Trick Shot Magic”

COLLEGE BASEBALL

9 p.m.: ESPNU, 2008 Fresno State-Georgia game

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

9 p.m.: ESPN2, 2010 Notre Dame-Michigan State game

9:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2017 Texas A&M-UCLA game

11 p.m.: ESPN2, 2010 LSU-Florida game

FIELD HOCKEY

3 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 William and Mary-North Carolina game

4:30 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Duke-Virginia game

7 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Liberty-Virginia game

GOLF

8 p.m. to midnight: Golf Channel, “GOLF Films: Arnie,” four-part special on Arnold Palmer

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

9 a.m.: MASN, 2014 game in which Baltimore clinches A.L. East title

1 p.m.: MASN, 2013 Chicago White Sox-Baltimore game

4:30 p.m.: MASN, 2015 Max Scherzer no-hitter against N.Y. Mets

7 p.m.: MASN, Washington World Series parade

7:30 p.m.: ESPN2, “30 for 30 Shorts: Sidd Finch”

11:30 p.m.: MASN, 2011 Chicago Cubs-Washington game

MEN’S BASKETBALL

10 a.m.: CBS Sports Network, 2019 NCAA championship, Virginia-Texas Tech

3 p.m.: ESPNU, 2017 Wofford-North Carolina game

7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, 2015 Final Four, Wisconsin-Kentucky

7 p.m.: ESPNU, 2019 Evansville-Kentucky game

9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, 2015 NCAA championship, Wisconsin-Duke

11 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, 2001 Final Four, Duke-Maryland

MEN’S LACROSSE

Noon: ESPNU, 2014 Bryant-Syracuse game

MISCELLANEOUS

6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.: ACC Network, “All Access: The ACC Life,” including feature on Virginia Tech tennis player Ryan Kros

NBA

6 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, NBA2K20 simulation of L.A. Lakers-Washington game

7 p.m.: ESPN, 2016 NBA Finals, Game 5, Cleveland-Golden State

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, NBA2K20 simulation of New Orleans-Washington game (debut)

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2018 L.A. Clippers-Washington game

9:30 p.m.: ESPN, 2016 NBA Finals, Game 7, Cleveland-Golden State

NFL

6 p.m.: ESPN2, EA Sports Madden 20 NFL Classic

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2012 Pittsburgh-Denver game

9 p.m: Fox Sports 1, “Fox Football Now” with Sean Payton

9:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2013 Denver-Indianapolis game

NHL

2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, NHL 20 simulation of Toronto-Washington game

5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NHL 20 simulation of St. Louis-Washington game

6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2019 Washington-St. Louis game

SOCCER

8 a.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Virginia-Florida State women’s game

SOFTBALL

5 p.m.: ESPNU, 2017 Oklahoma-Florida game

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

1 p.m.: ESPNU, 2010 Stanford-UConn game

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

10 a.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Oregon-Pitt match

Noon: ACC Network, 2019 Boston College-Georgia Tech match

1:30 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 North Carolina-N.C. State match

8 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Louisville-Notre Dame match

10 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Louisville-Pitt match

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Load comments