BASKETBALL
7 a.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), World Cup quarterfinal, Argentina vs. Serbia, at Dongguan, China
9 a.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), World Cup quarterfinal, Spain vs. Poland, at Shanghai
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
1 p.m.: ACC Network, UVa’s 2011 win at Florida State
4 p.m.: ACC Network, UVa’s 2014 loss at Florida State
7 p.m.: ACC Network, “All Access with Louisville Football,” documentary
9 p.m.: ACC Network, “Upon Further Review,” documentary on UVa’s 1995 win over Florida State
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.: MLB Network, Atlanta at Philadelphia
7 p.m.: MASN, L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore
7:30 p.m.: MASN2, Washington at Minnesota
10 p.m.: MLB Network, Chicago Cubs at San Diego
MISCELLANEOUS
7 a.m.: ACC Network, “Packer and Durham” talk show
8 p.m.: ACC Network, “All ACC” studio show
SOCCER
2:30 p.m.: ESPN2, UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier, Kosovo at England
6 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), College Men, George Washington at Liberty
8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, International Friendly, U.S. men’s national team vs. Uruguay, St. Louis (pregame show at 7:30 p.m.)
SWIMMING
1 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Para Championships, at London
TENNIS
7 a.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Zhengzhou Open, at Zhengzhou, China
11 a.m.: Tennis Channel, USTA Men’s Pro Circuit, at Cary, N.C.
10:30 p.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, covergae of Hana-cupid Japan Women’s Open, Zhengzhou Open and Jiangxi Open
TRACK AND FIELD
Noon: NBC Sports Network, “The Match: U.S. vs. Europe,” Day 2, at Minsk, Belarus
VOLLEYBALL
6 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Virginia Tech at VCU
6:30 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Liberty at Virginia
7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Navy at George Mason
