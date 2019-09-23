CYCLING
9:30 a.m.: Olympic Channel, UCI Road Cycling World Championships, women’s individual time trial, at Yorkshire, England
FIELD HOCKEY
6 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), James Madison at Virginia
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: MASN, Philadelphia at Washington, Game 1
7 p.m.: MASN, Philadelphia at Washington, Game 2
7 p.m.: MASN2, Baltimore at Toronto
8 p.m.: ESPN, Cleveland at Chicago White Sox
10 p.m.: MLB Network, Oakland at L.A. Angels
MISCELLANEOUS
9 p.m.: ACC Network, “All ACC”
NHL
7 p.m.: NHL Network, Preseason, N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers
10 p.m.: NHL Network, Preseason, San Jose at Anaheim
RUGBY
1 a.m. (Wednesday): NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Fiji vs. Uruguay, at Kamaishi, Japan
SOCCER
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, College Men, Notre Dame at Michigan State
7 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), College Men, Syracuse at Colgate
7 p.m.: ACC Network, College Men, Georgetown at Louisville
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of Zhuhai Open, Chengdu Open, Wuhan Open and Tashkent Open
11 a.m.: Tennis Channel, coverage of Junior Davis Cup and Junior Fed Cup
11 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, coverage of Zhuhai Open, Chengdu Open, Wuhan Open and Tashkent Open
WNBA
9 p.m.: ESPN2, Semifinals, Game 4, Washington at Las Vegas
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
9 p.m.: ESPNU, Alabama at Texas A&M
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.