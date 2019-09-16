COLLEGE FOOTBALL
1 p.m.: ACC Network, 2017 College Football Playoff title game, Alabama vs. Clemson
3:30 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 College Football Playoff title game, Alabama vs. Clemson
10 p.m.: ACC Network, “All In: The Clemson Football Family,” Part Three
10:30 p.m.: ACC Network, “All In: The Clemson Football Family,” Part Four
GYMNASTICS
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Challenge Cup, at Paris (taped)
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.: MASN2, Toronto at Baltimore
7:30 p.m.: MASN, Washington at St. Louis
8 p.m.: ESPN, Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs
10 p.m.: MLB Network, Miami at Arizona (joined in progress)
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Triple-A National Championship, Sacramento vs. Columbus, at Memphis
MISCELLANEOUS
7 a.m.: ACC Network, “Packer and Durham”
9 p.m.: ACC Network, “All ACC”
NHL
5:30 p.m.: NHL Network, Preseason, Ottawa vs. Toronto, at St. John’s, Newfoundland
8 p.m.: NHL Network, Preseason, Dallas at Minnesota
11 p.m.: NHL Network, Preseason, Edmonton at Vancouver (joined in progress)
SOCCER
12:55 p.m.: TNT, UEFA Champions League, Slavia Prague at Inter Milan
3 p.m.: TNT, UEFA Champions League, Liverpool at Napoli
6 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, College Men, George Mason at Drexel
7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), College Men, Radford at Virginia
7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), College Men, Grand Canyon at Virginia Tech
7 p.m.: ACC Network, College Men, Fordham at Clemson
7 p.m.: Big Ten Network, College Men, Notre Dame at Indiana
7:30 p.m.: ESPNEWS, National Women’s Soccer League, Houston at North Carolina
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, coverage of Moselle Open, Toray Pan Pacific Open and Guangzhou Open
10 p.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, coverage of Korea Open, Toray Pan Pacific Open and Guangzhou Open
VOLLEYBALL
6 p.m.: SEC Network, Florida State at Florida
WNBA
6:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Semifinals, Game 1, Los Angeles at Connecticut
8:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Semifinals, Game 1, Las Vegas at Washington
WRESTLING
8 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, at Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan
6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Championships, at Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan (same-day tape)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.