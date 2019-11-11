COLLEGE FOOTBALL

1 p.m.: ACC Network, Wake Forest at Virginia Tech (rerun)

7 p.m.: ESPN, College Football Playoff Top 25 announcement

7:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Western Michigan at Ohio

8 p.m.: ESPNU, Eastern Michigan at Akron

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.: MLB Network, Manager of the Year Awards Announcement

MEN’S BASKETBALL

6 p.m.: ESPNU, Pittsburgh at Robert Morris

6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Creighton at Michigan

7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Bridgewater at Radford

7 p.m.: ACC Network, Central Arkansas at Duke

7 p.m.: Big Ten Network, North Alabama at Indiana

7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Missouri at Xavier

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, New Hampshire at St. John’s

7 p.m.: SEC Network, Evansville at Kentucky

7 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Air Force at Army

7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), South Carolina State at Liberty

8 p.m.: MASN2, Louisiana-Lafayette at TCU

8:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Minnesota at Butler

9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Miami at Central Florida

9 p.m.: ESPN, Phil Knight Invitational, Memphis vs. Oregon, at Portland, Ore.

9 p.m.: SEC Network, Murray State at Tennessee

11:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Phil Knight Invitational, Oklahoma vs. Oregon State, at Portland, Ore.

MISCELLANEOUS

9 p.m.: ACC Network, “All ACC”

NBA

7 p.m.: NBA TV, Cleveland at Philadelphia

10 p.m.: NBA TV, Portland at Sacramento

NHL

7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers

TENNIS

7 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Finals, doubles, at London

9 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Finals, singles, at London

1 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Finals, doubles, at London

3 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Finals, singles, at London

TRACK AND FIELD

9 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Para Championships, at Dubai

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

9 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Fresno St. at San Diego St.

