COLLEGE FOOTBALL
1 p.m.: ACC Network, Wake Forest at Virginia Tech (rerun)
7 p.m.: ESPN, College Football Playoff Top 25 announcement
7:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Western Michigan at Ohio
8 p.m.: ESPNU, Eastern Michigan at Akron
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.: MLB Network, Manager of the Year Awards Announcement
MEN’S BASKETBALL
6 p.m.: ESPNU, Pittsburgh at Robert Morris
6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Creighton at Michigan
7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Bridgewater at Radford
7 p.m.: ACC Network, Central Arkansas at Duke
7 p.m.: Big Ten Network, North Alabama at Indiana
7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Missouri at Xavier
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, New Hampshire at St. John’s
7 p.m.: SEC Network, Evansville at Kentucky
7 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Air Force at Army
7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), South Carolina State at Liberty
8 p.m.: MASN2, Louisiana-Lafayette at TCU
8:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Minnesota at Butler
9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Miami at Central Florida
9 p.m.: ESPN, Phil Knight Invitational, Memphis vs. Oregon, at Portland, Ore.
9 p.m.: SEC Network, Murray State at Tennessee
11:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Phil Knight Invitational, Oklahoma vs. Oregon State, at Portland, Ore.
MISCELLANEOUS
9 p.m.: ACC Network, “All ACC”
NBA
7 p.m.: NBA TV, Cleveland at Philadelphia
10 p.m.: NBA TV, Portland at Sacramento
NHL
7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers
TENNIS
7 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Finals, doubles, at London
9 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Finals, singles, at London
1 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Finals, doubles, at London
3 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Finals, singles, at London
TRACK AND FIELD
9 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Para Championships, at Dubai
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
9 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Fresno St. at San Diego St.
