COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: ESPN, College Football Playoff Top 25
7:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Eastern Michigan at Northern Illinois
7:30 p.m.: ESPNU, Ohio at Bowling Green
CURLING
1 p.m.: Olympic Channel, European Championships, men, Sweden vs. Norway, at Helsingborg, Sweden
GOLF
10:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Hero Challenge, at Dubai
MEN’S BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, NIT Season Tip-Off, Bucknell at Penn State
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Vermont at Virginia
7 p.m.: SEC Network, UMBC at LSU
7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Navy at Liberty
7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Mercer at Georgia Southern
8 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Gardner-Webb at Wichita State
8:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Fairfield at Maryland
MISCELLANEOUS
8:30 p.m.: ACC Network, “All ACC”
NBA
8 p.m.: NBA TV, Portland at New Orleans
10:30 p.m.: NBA TV, Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers
NHL
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Tampa Bay at St. Louis
10:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Edmonton at San Jose
SOCCER
2:30 p.m.: ESPN2, UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier, Wales vs. Hungary
7:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, CONCACAF Nations League, Cuba vs. U.S., at George Town, Cayman Islands (pregame show at 7 p.m.)
TENNIS
Noon: Fox Sports 2, Davis Cup, U.S. vs. Canada, at Madrid
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.: ACC Network, Maryland-Eastern Shore at Virginia Tech
7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Virginia at UConn
