COLLEGE FOOTBALL
5:30 p.m.: ACC Network, a rerun of a Virginia-Virginia Tech game
7 p.m.: ESPN, College Football Playoff Top 25
7 p.m.: ESPNU, Western Michigan at Northern Illinois
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Noon: ESPNU, NIT Season Tip-Off, third-place game, at Orlando, Fla.
2 p.m.: ESPNU, NIT Season Tip-Off, championship, at Orlando, Fla.
2:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Maui Invitational, consolation game, Georgia vs. Michigan State
5 p.m.: ESPN2, Maui Invitational, consolation game
5 p.m.: ESPNU, Legends Classic, third-place game, at Brooklyn, N.Y.
6 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Cancun Challenge, semifinal, Wichita State vs. South Carolina
7 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Goucher at VMI
7 p.m.: Big Ten Network, New Jersey Tech at Rutgers
7 p.m.: ESPNEWS, Hall of Fame Classic, third-place game, at Kansas City, Mo.
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Fairleigh Dickinson at Notre Dame
7:30 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Radford at Monmouth
7:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Legends Classic, championship, at Brooklyn, N.Y.
8 p.m.: ESPN, Maui Invitational, semifinal, Dayton vs. Virginia Tech
8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Central Michigan at DePaul
8:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Cancun Challenge semifinal, Northern Iowa vs. West Virginia
9 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Stephen F. Austin at Duke
9 p.m.: ACC Network, “All Access with Carolina Basketball,” Episode Two of documentary series
9:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Hall of Fame Classic, championship, at Kansas City, Mo.
10:30 p.m.: ESPN, Maui Invitational, semifinal
11:30 p.m.: ESPN2, MGM Resorts Main Event, championship, Clemson vs. Colorado, at Las Vegas
MISCELLANEOUS
8 p.m.: ACC Network, “All ACC”
NBA
8:30 p.m.: NBA TV, L.A. Clippers at Dallas
9 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Denver
NHL
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Dallas at Chicago
SOCCER
12:55 p.m.: TNT, UEFA Champions League, Bayer Leverkusen at Lokomotiv Moscow
3 p.m.: TNT, UEFA Champions League, Paris Saint-Germain at Real Madrid
SURFING
1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, World Surf League Championship Tour, Maui Pro, Day 2
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
6 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Mount St. Mary’s at Radford
7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Merrimack at Brown
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
10 p.m.: ESPNU, Pepperdine at Brigham Young
