COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Kent State at Toledo

8 p.m.: ESPN2, Ball State at Western Michigan

FIGURE SKATING

8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Grand Prix France, ice dancing (taped)

MEN’S BASKETBALL

1 p.m.: ACC Network, “Unbelievable: Virginia’s Improbable Path to a Title” (rerun)

6:30 p.m.: ACC Network, Louisville at Miami

6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Wagner at Seton Hall

7 p.m.: ESPNU, Virginia Tech at Clemson

7 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), VMI at East Carolina

7 p.m.: ESPN, State Farm Champions Classic, Kansas vs. Duke, at New York

7 p.m.: MASN, St. Francis at VCU

7 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Appalachian State at Michigan

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Jacksonville at Xavier

7 p.m.: SEC Network, North Florida at Florida

8 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Omaha at Wichita St.

8:30 p.m.: ACC Network, Georgia Tech at N.C. State

8:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Army at Villanova

9 p.m.: Big Ten Network, UC Riverside at Nebraska

9 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Alcorn State at DePaul

9 p.m.: SEC Network, Georgia Southern at Auburn

9 p.m.: ESPNU, St. Mary’s vs. Wisconsin, at Sioux Falls, S.D.

9 p.m.: MASN2, Kennesaw St. at Creighton

9:30 p.m.: ESPN, State Farm Champions Classic, Kentucky vs. Michigan State, at New York

10:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Utah at Nevada-Reno

NBA

8 p.m.: NBA TV, L.A. Lakers at Chicago

NHL

7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Boston at Montreal

10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Chicago at San Jose

SOCCER

12:55 p.m.: TNT, UEFA Champions League, Slavia Prague at Barcelona

1 p.m.: SEC Network, College Women, SEC quarterfinal, Alabama vs. Vanderbilt, at Orange Beach, Ala.

2 p.m.: ACC Network, College Men, ACC tournament, first round, Boston College at Notre Dame

2:20 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, FIFA U-17 World Cup, round of 16, Angola vs. South Korea

3 p.m.: TNT, UEFA Champions League, Ajax at Chelsea

3:30 p.m.: SEC Network, College Women, SEC quarterfinal, Georgia vs. South Carolina, at Orange Beach, Ala.

4 p.m.: ACC Network, College Men, ACC tournament, first round, Syracuse at North Carolina

6 p.m.: SEC Network, College Women, SEC quarterfinal, Ole Miss vs. Arkansas, at Orange Beach, Ala.

8:30 p.m.: SEC Network, College Women, SEC quarterfinal, Florida vs. Texas A & M, at Orange Beach, Ala.

11 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, FIFA U-17 World Cup, round of 16, Nigeria vs. Netherlands (same-day tape)

TENNIS

8 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Next Gen Finals, at Milan

Noon: Tennis Channel, USTA Men’s Pro Circuit, at Knoxville, Tenn.

1:30 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Next Gen Finals, at Milan

5:30 p.m.: Tennis Channel, coverage of USTA Men’s Pro Circuit in Knoxville and USTA Women’s Pro Circuit in Las Vegas

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), St. Francis (Pa.) at Virginia Tech

7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Bucknell at Virginia

7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Bryant at Brown

7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), UNC Wilmington at Wake Forest

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

9 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Nevada at San Jose St.

Tags

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Load comments