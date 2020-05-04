AUTO RACING

8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, World of Outlaws iRacing eDirt Racing Shootout, at virtual Volusia Speedway Park (live)

BOXING

7 p.m.: ESPN2, 2002 Barrera-Morales fight

8 p.m.: ESPN2, 2004 Marquez-Pacquiao fight

9 p.m.: ESPN2, 2008 Margarito-Cotto fight

10 p.m.: ESPN2, 1996 De La Hoya-Chavez fight

11 p.m.: ESPN2, 2012 Marquez-Pacquiao fight

DOGS

7 p.m. to 3 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, marathon of National Dog Shows from 2012-15

GOLF

8 p.m.: Golf Channel, “Golf’s Greatest Rounds,” 2016 Ryder Cup, final day

KOREAN BASEBALL

3 p.m.: ESPN2 Samsung at NC Dinos (same-day tape)

5:30 a.m. (Wednesday): ESPN2, Doosan at LG Twins (live)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: MASN, 2009 Washington-Milwaukee game

7 p.m.: ESPN, 2004 ALCS, Game 4, N.Y. Yankees-Boston

7 p.m. MASN, 2018 Baltimore-Houston game

11 p.m.: MASN, 2008 game that ended Cal Ripken’s streak

MEN’S BASKETBALL

11:30 a.m.: ACC Network, 2007 Duke-Virginia game

1 p.m.: ACC Network, 2009 Duke-Clemson game

2:30 p.m.: ACC Network, 2010 West Virginia-Pittsburgh game

4:30 p.m.: ACC Network 2010 Wake Forest-Virginia Tech game

6:30 p.m.: ACC Network, 2012 Syracuse-Notre Dame game

8 p.m.: ACC Network, “Upon Further Review,” 2001 Duke-Maryland game

NHL

5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2017 Second Round, Game 5, Edmonton-Anaheim

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

10 p.m.: ACC Network, 2013 Notre Dame-UConn game

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

