AUTO RACING

6 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, “The 600: The History of NASCAR’s Toughest Race”

8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Xfinity Series, The Race at Darlington (live; prerace show at 7 p.m.)

KOREAN BASEBALL

2 p.m.: ESPN2, NC at Doosan (same-day tape)

5:25 a.m. (Wednesday): ESPN2, LG at Samsung (live)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

9 a.m.: MASN, 1970 World Series, Game 2

4 p.m.: MASN, 2015 Washington-Miami game

7 p.m.: ESPN, 2011 World Series, Game 6, Texas-St. Louis

8 p.m.: MASN, 2016 Baltimore-N.Y. Yankees game

MEN’S BASKETBALL

6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Duke-Virginia Tech game

8 p.m.: ACC Network, “The Class That Saved Coach K”

9:30 p.m.: ACC Network, “Nothing But Net: Featured”

10:30 p.m.: ACC Network, “Jordan at Carolina”

NBA

7 p.m.: ESPN2, NBA 2K League (live)

NFL

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, “18 Plays,” about the 1988 Super Bowl

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, “Brothers of the Legacy: Sonny Jurgensen and Sam Huff”

9 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, “10 for 80: The 80 Greatest Redskins”

NHL

5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, “NHL’s Who Wore It Best?” (new show about jersey numbers)

5:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2018 Stanley Cup Final, Game 1, Washington-Vegas

TENNIS

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2008 Wimbledon final, Federer-Nadal

10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2009 Wimbledon final, Federer-Roddick

1 a.m. (Wednesday): NBC Sports Network, 2005 Wimbledon final, Venus-Davenport

Tags

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Load comments