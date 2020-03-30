COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon: NBC Sports Washington, 2020 Boston College-Notre Dame game

EXTREME SPORTS

7 p.m.: ESPN2, “X Games: 10 years of Moto X”

8 p.m.: ESPN2, “World of X Games: Most Dominant Winter Edition”

9 p.m.: ESPN2, “World of X Games: Most Dominant Summer Edition”

10 p.m.: ESPN2, “World of X Games: 20 Years, 20 Firsts”

11 p.m.: ESPN2, “World of X Games: Remembering Mirra”

11:30 p.m.: ESPN2, “World of X Games: Animal Chin 30-Year Anniversary”

GOLF

10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, “PGA Tour: The Cut” (new episode)

7:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, “The Skill Code: RX” (new episode)

8 p.m.: Golf Channel, “Golf’s Greatest Rounds,” Tiger Woods in 2013 Players Championship

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Noon to midnight: ESPNU, marathon of McDonald’s All-American boys and girls games from 2016-19

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

9 a.m.: MASN, 1983 ACLS Game 4

12:30 p.m.: MASN, 2009 Washington-Milwaukee game

6 p.m.: MASN, Cal Ripken’s 2,130st straight game

7 p.m.: ESPN, 2001 Atlanta-N.Y. Mets game (Mike Piazza homers in New York’s first game after Sept. 11)

11:30 p.m.: MASN, 2010 Washington-Cleveland game

MEN’S BASKETBALL

10 a.m.: CBS Sports Network, 2014 NCAA Tournament, Kentucky-Michigan

6:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, “Four Sides of the Story: UMBC vs. UVa”

7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, 2019 Final Four, Texas Tech-Michigan State

9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, 2019 Final Four, Virginia-Auburn

9 p.m.: HBO, “The Scheme,” documentary on Christian Dawkins and the FBI’s college basketball investigation (debut)

11 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, 2019 NCAA championship, Virginia-Texas Tech

NFL

3 p.m.: ESPN, “Todd McShay’s NFL Mock Draft 4.0” special (re-airs at 6 p.m. on ESPN2)

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2006 Dallas-Carolina game

9:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2009 N.Y. Giants-Dallas game

NHL

2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, NHL 20 simulation of Washington-Buffalo game

5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2013 playoffs, Game 7, Toronto-Boston

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, NHL 20 simulation of Toronto-Washington game (debut)

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2019 Anaheim-Washington game

SOCCER

8 a.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Virginia-Duke men’s game

10 a.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Georgetown-Louisville men’s game

Noon: ACC Network, 2019 Pitt-Miami women’s game

2 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Boston College-Virginia Tech men’s game

4 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Virginia-Florida State women’s game

6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Syracuse-North Carolina men’s game

8 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Florida State-North Carolina women’s game

10 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 North Carolina-Wake Forest men’s game

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

