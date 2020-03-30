Weather Alert

...ANY FIRES SET TODAY WILL EASILY BECOME WILDFIRES... .THE COMBINATION OF LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES, STRONG WINDS, WARM TEMPERATURES, AND LOW FUEL MOISTURE ARE THE RIGHT INGREDIENTS FOR PROMPTING ANY FIRES TO SPREAD QUICKLY, AND BECOME OUT OF CONTROL. THE SETTING OF FIRES TODAY IS HIGHLY DISCOURAGED, OR ANY FIRES UNINTENTIONALLY SET WILL QUICKLY BECOME A WILDFIRE. ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR AREAS ALONG AND NEAR THE CREST OF THE BLUE RIDGE FROM THE NORTH CAROLINA BORDER TO THE LEXINGTON AND AMHERST REGIONS... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN BLACKSBURG HAS ISSUED A RED FLAG WARNING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, WHICH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING. * AFFECTED AREA...IN VIRGINIA, CARROLL, FLOYD, ROANOKE, BOTETOURT, ROCKBRIDGE, PATRICK, FRANKLIN, BEDFORD, AND AMHERST COUNTIES INCLUDING THE INDEPENDENT CITIES OF GALAX, ROANOKE, SALEM, LEXINGTON, AND BUENA VISTA. * WINDS...WEST 10 TO 20 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 40 MPH. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AS LOW AS 17 PERCENT. * IMPACTS...ANY FIRES TODAY WILL QUICKLY BECOME WILDFIRES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW....OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS...LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. &&