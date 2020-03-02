COLLEGE BASEBALL
3 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Richmond at Virginia
3 p.m.: ACC Network, UNC Greensboro at North Carolina
4 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Virginia Tech at High Point
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: ESPN, Preseason, Boston vs. N.Y. Yankees
4 p.m.: MLB Network, Preseason, Houston vs. St. Louis (same-day tape)
11 p.m.: MLB Network, Preseason, Arizona vs. Kansas City (same-day tape)
2 a.m. (Wednesday): MLB Network, Preseason, Detroit vs. Minnesota (delayed tape)
MEN’S BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.: SEC Network, Mississippi State at South Carolina
7 p.m.: ACC Network, Wake Forest at North Carolina
7 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Maryland at Rutgers
7 p.m.: ESPN, Michigan State at Penn State
7 p.m.: ESPN2, Syracuse at Boston College
7 p.m.: ESPNU, Cincinnati at South Florida
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Davidson at Richmond
7 p.m.: MASN, Duquesne at VCU
7 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Big South first round, High Point at USC Upstate
7 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Big South first round, Presbyterian at Charleston Southern
7 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Big South first round, Campbell at UNC Asheville
7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Atlantic Sun quarterfinal, NJIT at Liberty
7:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Ohio at Akron
8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Marquette at DePaul
8:30 p.m.: SEC Network, Vanderbilt at Alabama
9 p.m.: ACC Network, “Upon Further Review,” documentary on Duke’s 2012 game at North Carolina
9 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Purdue at Iowa
9 p.m.: ESPN, Tennessee at Kentucky
9 p.m.: ESPN2, Texas at Oklahoma
9 p.m.: ESPNU, West Virginia at Iowa State
NBA
7:30 p.m.: TNT, Brooklyn at Boston
10 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Sacramento, traditional telecast
10 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Washington at Sacramento, interactive gaming telecast
10 p.m.: TNT, Philadelphia at L.A. Lakers
NHL
7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Boston at Tampa Bay
SOCCER
2:30 p.m.: ESPNU, German Cup quarterfinal, Bayern Munich at Schalke
SOFTBALL
4 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), James Madison at Virginia
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Lyon Open
11 a.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, coverage of Lyon Open and Abierto GNP Seguros
3 p.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Abierto GNP Seguros, at Monterrey, Mexico
8 p.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Abierto GNP Seguros, at Monterrey, Mexico
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
9 a.m.: ACC Network, ACC individual awards will be announced on “Packer and Durham”
6 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, All-Pac 12 awards
7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), La Salle at Davidson
7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Atlantic 10 first round, Richmond at George Washington
9 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Mountain West semifinals, at Las Vegas
