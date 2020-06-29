BOXING
7:30 p.m.: ESPN, “Blackfeet Boxing: Not Invisible” (new)
8 p.m.: ESPN, Junior welterweights, Alex Saucedo vs. Sonny Fredrickson, at Las Vegas (live)
COLLEGE BASEBALL
10 a.m.: ESPNU, “1186 to Omaha: 2015 Virginia Baseball”
8 p.m.: ESPNU, “ESPN’s Greatest All-Time College Baseball Team” (new)
CYCLING
9 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2015 Tour de France, Stage 3
HORSE RACING
4 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, live races
6 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, live races
KOREAN BASEBALL
5:25 a.m. (Wednesday): ESPN, Hanwha at Kia (live)
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
9 a.m.: MASN, 1966 World Series
10:30 a.m.: MASN, 2015 Washington-Atlanta game
2 p.m.: MASN, 2016 Baltimore-Houston game
5 p.m.: MASN, Jordan Zimmermann’s 2014 no-hitter
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Noon: ACC Network, 2020 FSU-Miami game
2 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Louisville-Duke game
6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 N.C. State-UVa game
9:30 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 UNC-Virginia Tech game
NBA
7 p.m.: ESPN2 NBA 2K League (live)
SOCCER
3:10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Manchester United at Brighton (live)
Midnight: CBS Sports Network, National Women’s Soccer League Challenge Cup, Houston vs. Utah, at Herriman, Utah (delayed tape)
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, Tipsport Elite Trophy; GVC Eastern European Championship (live)
Noon: Tennis Channel, Altec Styslinger Tennis Exhibition, semifinals (live)
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
8 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Virginia Tech-UVa game
