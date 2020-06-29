BOXING

7:30 p.m.: ESPN, “Blackfeet Boxing: Not Invisible” (new)

8 p.m.: ESPN, Junior welterweights, Alex Saucedo vs. Sonny Fredrickson, at Las Vegas (live)

COLLEGE BASEBALL

10 a.m.: ESPNU, “1186 to Omaha: 2015 Virginia Baseball”

8 p.m.: ESPNU, “ESPN’s Greatest All-Time College Baseball Team” (new)

CYCLING

9 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2015 Tour de France, Stage 3

HORSE RACING

4 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, live races

6 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, live races

KOREAN BASEBALL

5:25 a.m. (Wednesday): ESPN, Hanwha at Kia (live)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

9 a.m.: MASN, 1966 World Series

10:30 a.m.: MASN, 2015 Washington-Atlanta game

2 p.m.: MASN, 2016 Baltimore-Houston game

5 p.m.: MASN, Jordan Zimmermann’s 2014 no-hitter

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Noon: ACC Network, 2020 FSU-Miami game

2 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Louisville-Duke game

6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 N.C. State-UVa game

9:30 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 UNC-Virginia Tech game

NBA

7 p.m.: ESPN2 NBA 2K League (live)

SOCCER

3:10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Manchester United at Brighton (live)

Midnight: CBS Sports Network, National Women’s Soccer League Challenge Cup, Houston vs. Utah, at Herriman, Utah (delayed tape)

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, Tipsport Elite Trophy; GVC Eastern European Championship (live)

Noon: Tennis Channel, Altec Styslinger Tennis Exhibition, semifinals (live)

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

8 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Virginia Tech-UVa game

