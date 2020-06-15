AUTO RACING

5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, announcement of new class of NASCAR Hall of Fame (live)

BOXING

8 p.m.: ESPN, Super bantamweights, Michael Plania vs. Josh Greer, at Las Vegas (live)

GOLF

Noon: Golf Channel, 2000 U.S. Open highlights

3 p.m.: Golf Channel, 1991 U.S. Open highlights

7 p.m.: Golf Channel, “Celebrating the U.S. Open” (new)

9 p.m.: Golf Channel, “Golf’s Greatest Rounds,” 1974 U.S. Open

HORSE RACING

8:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Royal Ascot, Day 1 (live)

KOREAN BASEBALL

2 p.m.: ESPN2, Lotte at Kiwoom (same-day tape)

5:30 a.m. (Wednesday): ESPN, LG at Hanwha (live)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

9:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.: MASN, 1983 ALCS, Games 1-4

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Noon: ACC Network, 2020 Syracuse-Virginia game

2 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Clemson-North Carolina game

8 p.m.: ACC Network, 2020 Louisville-Pittsburgh game

NBA

6 p.m.: ESPN2, NBA 2K League Tipoff Tournament, Day 1 (live)

NHL

6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, “Who Wore It Best?” (new)

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2019 Calgary-Winnipeg game

SOCCER

12:20 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Wolfsburg at Borussia Monchengladbach (live)

2:20 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Bayern Munich at Werder Bremen (live)

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, Tipsport Elite Trophy; Eastern European Championships (live)

WOMEN’S GYMNASTICS

6 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2008 Olympics, all-around final

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2008 Olympics, team final

