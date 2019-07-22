CYCLING
7:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Tour de France: Stage 16, at Nimes, France (prerace show at 7 a.m.)
DIVING
10 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, women’s 20m high dive final, at Gwangju, South Korea (same-day tape)
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Championships, women’s 20m high dive final, at Gwangju, South Korea (same-day tape)
FENCING
5 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, Day 5 finals, at Budapest, Hungary (same-day tape)
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.: MASN, Colorado at Washington
8 p.m.: MLB Network, N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota
9:30 p.m.: MASN2, Baltimore at Arizona
RODEO
10 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, Cheyenne Frontier Days, at Cheyenne, Wyo.
SOCCER
6:30 a.m.: ESPN2, Rakuten Cup, Barcelona vs. Chelsea, at Saitama, Japan
7 p.m.: ESPN, International Champions Cup, Real Madrid vs. Arsenal, at Landover, Md.
8 p.m.: WFXR, “USA Champions,” documentary on 2019 World Cup champion U.S. women’s soccer team
9 p.m.: ESPN, International Champions Cup, Guadalajara vs. Atletico Madrid, at Arlington, Texas
11 p.m.: ESPN, Leagues Cup quarterfinal, L.A. Galaxy vs. Tijuana, at Carson, Calif.
SWIMMING
7 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, Day 3 semifinals and finals, at Gwangju, South Korea
Noon: NBC Sports Network, World Championships, Day 3 semifinals and finals, at Gwangju, South Korea (same-day tape)
9 p..m.: Olympic Channel, FINA World Championships, Day 4 heats, at Gwangju, South Korea
Midnight: NBC Sports Network, World Championships, Day 4 heats, at Gwangju, South Korea (delayed tape)
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of Swiss Open, German Championships, Baltic Open and Palermo Ladies Open
1:30 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Atlanta Open
5:30 p.m.: Tennis Channel, USTA Men’s Pro Circuit, at Binghamton, N.Y.
7 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Atlanta Open
5:30 a.m. (Wednesday): Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, coverage of Swiss Open, German Championships, Baltic Open and Palermo Ladies Open
WATER POLO
4 a.m. (Wednesday) and 5:30 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, women’s semifinals, at Gwangju, South Korea
WNBA
9:30 p.m.: ESPN2, All-Star Teams Selection Special
10 p.m.: ESPN2, Seattle at Las Vegas