KOBE BRYANT PROGRAMMING
11 a.m.: ESPN2, Pacers-Lakers Game 6
11 a.m.: NBA TV, Ahmad Rashad interview with Kobe Bryant
Noon: NBA TV, 2006 Western Conference first round, Game 4, Suns-Lakers
1 p.m.: ESPN2, Raptors-Lakers
2 p.m.: NBA TV, 2009 NBA Finals, Game 5, Magic-Lakers
3 p.m.: ESPN2, Lakers-Knicks
3 p.m.: NBA TV, Kobe Bryant’s final game in 2016 against Utah
5 p.m.: ESPN2, Kobe Bryant’s final game in 2016 against Utah
MEN’S BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Villanova at St. John’s
6:30 p.m.: SEC Network, Texas A&M at Tennessee
7 p.m.: ESPN, Florida State at Virginia
7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Richmond at VCU
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Syracuse at Clemson
7 p.m.: MASN, Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Rhode Island at George Mason
7 p.m.: ESPN2, Mississippi State at Florida
7 p.m.: ESPNEWS, SMU at Cincinnati
7 p.m.: ESPNU, Michigan at Nebraska
8 p.m.: ACC Network, Virginia Tech at Miami
8 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Purdue at Rutgers
8:30 p.m.: SEC Network, Georgia at Missouri
9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Butler at Georgetown
9 p.m.: ESPN, Pittsburgh at Duke
9 p.m.: ESPNU, Auburn at Mississippi
11 p.m.: ESPNU, Utah State at Wyoming
NBA
7 p.m.: TNT, All-Star Rising Stars announced
7:30 p.m.: TNT, Boston at Miami
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Milwaukee
NHL
7 p.m.: NHL Network, Ottawa at Buffalo
TENNIS
6 a.m.: ESPN2, Australian Open: continuation of coverage of quarterfinals
2 p.m.: ESPNU, Australian Open, quarterfinals (same-day tape)
7 p.m.: Tennis Channel, Australian Open, quarterfinals
9 p.m.: ESPN2, Australian Open, quarterfinals
3:30 a.m. (Wednesday): ESPN2, Australian Open, quarterfinals
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
6 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Campbell at Radford
7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), High Point at Gardner-Webb
8:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Iowa State at Baylor
