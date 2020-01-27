KOBE BRYANT PROGRAMMING

11 a.m.: ESPN2, Pacers-Lakers Game 6

11 a.m.: NBA TV, Ahmad Rashad interview with Kobe Bryant

Noon: NBA TV, 2006 Western Conference first round, Game 4, Suns-Lakers

1 p.m.: ESPN2, Raptors-Lakers

2 p.m.: NBA TV, 2009 NBA Finals, Game 5, Magic-Lakers

3 p.m.: ESPN2, Lakers-Knicks

3 p.m.: NBA TV, Kobe Bryant’s final game in 2016 against Utah

5 p.m.: ESPN2, Kobe Bryant’s final game in 2016 against Utah

MEN’S BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Villanova at St. John’s

6:30 p.m.: SEC Network, Texas A&M at Tennessee

7 p.m.: ESPN, Florida State at Virginia

7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Richmond at VCU

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Syracuse at Clemson

7 p.m.: MASN, Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Rhode Island at George Mason

7 p.m.: ESPN2, Mississippi State at Florida

7 p.m.: ESPNEWS, SMU at Cincinnati

7 p.m.: ESPNU, Michigan at Nebraska

8 p.m.: ACC Network, Virginia Tech at Miami

8 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Purdue at Rutgers

8:30 p.m.: SEC Network, Georgia at Missouri

9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Butler at Georgetown

9 p.m.: ESPN, Pittsburgh at Duke

9 p.m.: ESPNU, Auburn at Mississippi

11 p.m.: ESPNU, Utah State at Wyoming

NBA

7 p.m.: TNT, All-Star Rising Stars announced

7:30 p.m.: TNT, Boston at Miami

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Milwaukee

NHL

7 p.m.: NHL Network, Ottawa at Buffalo

TENNIS

6 a.m.: ESPN2, Australian Open: continuation of coverage of quarterfinals

2 p.m.: ESPNU, Australian Open, quarterfinals (same-day tape)

7 p.m.: Tennis Channel, Australian Open, quarterfinals

9 p.m.: ESPN2, Australian Open, quarterfinals

3:30 a.m. (Wednesday): ESPN2, Australian Open, quarterfinals

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

6 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Campbell at Radford

7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), High Point at Gardner-Webb

8:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Iowa State at Baylor

Tags

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Load comments