DOGS

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Best of Breeds, Day 2

7:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Best of Breeds, Day 2 (preshow at 7 p.m.)

MEN’S BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Penn State at Purdue

7 p.m.: ESPN, Kentucky at Vanderbilt

7 p.m.: ESPN2, North Carolina State at Syracuse

7 p.m.: ESPNU, Mississippi State at Mississippi

7 p.m.: SEC Network, Arkansas at Tennessee

7:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Rhode Island at Dayton

8 p.m.: ACC Network, North Carolina at Wake Forest

8:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Nebraska at Maryland

9 p.m.: ESPN, Michigan State at Illinois

9 p.m.: ESPN2, Notre Dame at Virginia

9 p.m.: ESPNU, Oklahoma State at Kansas State

9 p.m.: SEC Network, Missouri at Louisiana State

9:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Utah State at Colorado State

11 p.m.: ESPN2, New Mexico at San Diego State

NBA

7 p.m.: TNT, L.A. Clippers at Philadelphia

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Chicago at Washington, traditional telecast

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Chicago at Washington, interactive gaming telecast

9:30 p.m.: TNT, Boston at Houston

NHL

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Philadelphia at NY Islanders

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP/WTA Tours, coverage of ABN AMRO Open, St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy and Thailand Open

7:30 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, New York Open, at Uniondale, N.Y.

5 a.m. (Wednesday): Tennis Channel, ATP/WTA Tours, coverage of ABN AMRO Open, St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy and Thailand Open

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Longwood at Gardner-Webb

7 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Virginia Wesleyan at Lynchburg

Tags

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Load comments