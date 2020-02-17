COLLEGE BASEBALL

3 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), VMI at Virginia

4 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Radford at Liberty

4 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), East Tenn. State at Virginia Tech

MEN’S BASKETBALL

5 p.m.: ESPNU, St. Francis at Long Island

6:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Davidson at St. Joseph’s

6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Illinois at Penn State

6:30 p.m.: SEC Network, Vanderbilt at Tennessee

7 p.m.: ESPN, Purdue at Wisconsin

7 p.m.: ESPN2, Oklahoma State at West Virginia

7 p.m.: ESPNU, Arkansas at Florida

8 p.m.: ACC Network, Pittsburgh at Florida State

8 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Northwestern at Maryland

8:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Dayton at VCU

8:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Creighton at Marquette

8:30 p.m.: SEC Network, Mississippi at Missouri

9 p.m.: ESPN, Kentucky at LSU

9 p.m.: ESPN2, Baylor at Oklahoma

9 p.m.: ESPNU, Nevada at New Mexico

10:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Colorado State at UNLV

NHL

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Toronto at Pittsburgh

SOCCER

3 p.m.: TNT, UEFA Champions League, round of 16, Liverpool at Atletico Madrid

8 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, CONCACAF Champions League, round of 16, Cruz Azul at Portmore

10 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, CONCACAF Champions League, round of 16, Los Angeles at Leon

SOFTBALL

9 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, U.S. national team at Arizona

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP/WTA Tour, coverage of Delray Beach Open, Rio Open, Open 13 and Dubai Championships

5 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, coverage of Delray Beach Open and Rio Open

5 a.m. (Wednesday): Tennis Channel, ATP/WTA Tour, coverage of Open 13 and Dubai Championships

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

11 a.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Longwood at Radford

8 p.m.: MASN2, Baylor at Texas Tech

6 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Gardner-Webb at Presbyterian

