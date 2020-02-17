COLLEGE BASEBALL
3 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), VMI at Virginia
4 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Radford at Liberty
4 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), East Tenn. State at Virginia Tech
MEN’S BASKETBALL
5 p.m.: ESPNU, St. Francis at Long Island
6:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Davidson at St. Joseph’s
6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Illinois at Penn State
6:30 p.m.: SEC Network, Vanderbilt at Tennessee
7 p.m.: ESPN, Purdue at Wisconsin
7 p.m.: ESPN2, Oklahoma State at West Virginia
7 p.m.: ESPNU, Arkansas at Florida
8 p.m.: ACC Network, Pittsburgh at Florida State
8 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Northwestern at Maryland
8:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Dayton at VCU
8:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Creighton at Marquette
8:30 p.m.: SEC Network, Mississippi at Missouri
9 p.m.: ESPN, Kentucky at LSU
9 p.m.: ESPN2, Baylor at Oklahoma
9 p.m.: ESPNU, Nevada at New Mexico
10:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Colorado State at UNLV
NHL
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Toronto at Pittsburgh
SOCCER
3 p.m.: TNT, UEFA Champions League, round of 16, Liverpool at Atletico Madrid
8 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, CONCACAF Champions League, round of 16, Cruz Azul at Portmore
10 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, CONCACAF Champions League, round of 16, Los Angeles at Leon
SOFTBALL
9 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, U.S. national team at Arizona
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP/WTA Tour, coverage of Delray Beach Open, Rio Open, Open 13 and Dubai Championships
5 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, coverage of Delray Beach Open and Rio Open
5 a.m. (Wednesday): Tennis Channel, ATP/WTA Tour, coverage of Open 13 and Dubai Championships
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
11 a.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Longwood at Radford
8 p.m.: MASN2, Baylor at Texas Tech
6 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Gardner-Webb at Presbyterian
