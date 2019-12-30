COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon: ESPN, Belk Bowl, Virginia Tech vs. Kentucky, at Charlotte, N.C.

1 p.m.: ACC Network, Virginia’s Orange Bowl game with Florida (rerun)

2 p.m.: WDBJ, Sun Bowl, Florida State vs. Arizona State, at El Paso, Texas

3:45 p.m.: ESPN, Liberty Bowl, Navy vs. Kansas State, at Memphis, Tenn.

4:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Arizona Bowl, Georgia State vs. Wyoming, at Tucson, Ariz.

7:30 p.m.: ESPN, Alamo Bowl: Utah vs. Texas, at San Antonio, Texas

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

1:30 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Beach Ball Classic, seventh place game, at Myrtle Beach, S.C.

3:30 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Beach Ball Classic, fifth place game, at Myrtle Beach, S.C.

5:30 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Beach Ball Classic, third place game, at Myrtle Beach, S.C.

7:30 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Beach Ball Classic, championship game, at Myrtle Beach, S.C.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

11 p.m.: ESPN2, Under Armour All-America Game, Skills Challenge, at Orlando, Fla. (same-day tape)

HOCKEY

9 a.m.: NHL Network, World Junior Championship, Slovakia vs. Sweden, at Trinec, Czech Republic

1 p.m.: NHL Network, World Junior Championship: Czech Republic vs. Canada, Ostrava, Czech Republic

MEN’S BASKETBALL

12 p.m.: ESPNU, Georgia Tech at Florida State

2 p.m.: ESPNU, Temple at Central Florida

4 p.m.: ACC Network, Miami at Clemson

5:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Georgetown at Providence

6 p.m.: ACC Network, Boston College at Duke

7 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Rider at Wisconsin

7:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Butler at St. John’s

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

7 p.m.: ESPN2, PFL Championships, at New York

NBA

7 p.m.: NBA TV, Denver at Houston

NHL

1 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, N.Y. Islanders at Washington

9 p.m.: NHL Network, N.Y. Rangers at Edmonton

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

1 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Nebraska at Michigan State

2 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Presbyterian at Radford

3 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Indiana at Rutgers

3 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Gardner-Webb at Charleston Southern

5 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Maryland at Northwestern

