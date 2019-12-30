COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon: ESPN, Belk Bowl, Virginia Tech vs. Kentucky, at Charlotte, N.C.
1 p.m.: ACC Network, Virginia’s Orange Bowl game with Florida (rerun)
2 p.m.: WDBJ, Sun Bowl, Florida State vs. Arizona State, at El Paso, Texas
3:45 p.m.: ESPN, Liberty Bowl, Navy vs. Kansas State, at Memphis, Tenn.
4:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Arizona Bowl, Georgia State vs. Wyoming, at Tucson, Ariz.
7:30 p.m.: ESPN, Alamo Bowl: Utah vs. Texas, at San Antonio, Texas
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
1:30 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Beach Ball Classic, seventh place game, at Myrtle Beach, S.C.
3:30 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Beach Ball Classic, fifth place game, at Myrtle Beach, S.C.
5:30 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Beach Ball Classic, third place game, at Myrtle Beach, S.C.
7:30 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Beach Ball Classic, championship game, at Myrtle Beach, S.C.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
11 p.m.: ESPN2, Under Armour All-America Game, Skills Challenge, at Orlando, Fla. (same-day tape)
HOCKEY
9 a.m.: NHL Network, World Junior Championship, Slovakia vs. Sweden, at Trinec, Czech Republic
1 p.m.: NHL Network, World Junior Championship: Czech Republic vs. Canada, Ostrava, Czech Republic
MEN’S BASKETBALL
12 p.m.: ESPNU, Georgia Tech at Florida State
2 p.m.: ESPNU, Temple at Central Florida
4 p.m.: ACC Network, Miami at Clemson
4:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Arizona Bowl, Georgia State vs. Wyoming, at Tucson, Ariz.
5:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Georgetown at Providence
6 p.m.: ACC Network, Boston College at Duke
7 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Rider at Wisconsin
7:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Butler at St. John’s
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7 p.m.: ESPN2, PFL Championships, at New York
NBA
7 p.m.: NBA TV, Denver at Houston
NHL
1 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, N.Y. Islanders at Washington
9 p.m.: NHL Network, N.Y. Rangers at Edmonton
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
1 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Nebraska at Michigan State
2 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Presbyterian at Radford
3 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Indiana at Rutgers
3 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Gardner-Webb at Charleston Southern
5 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Maryland at Northwestern
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.