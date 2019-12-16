HANDBALL
10:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Women’s World Championships, gold medal match, at Kumamoto, Japan (taped)
MEN’S BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, UMBC at Georgetown
7 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Southeast Missouri at Ohio State
7 p.m.: ESPN2, Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational, Florida vs. Providence, at Brooklyn, N.Y.
8 p.m.: MASN2, Grambling at Marquette
8:30 p.m.: ACC Network, North Florida at Florida State
8:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Oklahoma at Creighton
9 p.m.: ESPN2, Purdue at Ohio University
9 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, San Francisco at Stanford
9:30 p.m.: ESPNU, Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational, Miami vs. Temple, at Brooklyn, N.Y.
10:30 p.m.: ACC Network, “All ACC”
11 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Seattle at Washington
NBA
7 p.m.: NBA TV, L.A. Lakers at Indiana
10:30 p.m.: NBA TV, Phoenix at L.A. Clippers
NHL
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Buffalo at Toronto
SOCCER
9:18 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, FIFA Club World Cup, fifth-place match, Al-Sadd Sports Club vs. Esperance Sportive de Tunis, at Doha, Qatar
12:18 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, FIFA Club World Cup, Semifinal, Flamengo vs. Al Hilal, at Doha, Qatar
2:20 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Leipzig at Borussia Dortmund
TENNIS
8 p.m.: ESPN, “Roger Federer: Everywhere is Home,” documentary on Federer’s Latin America exhibition tour
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.: ACC Network, Miami of Ohio at Pittsburgh
7 p.m.: SEC Network, Mercer at Florida
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
6:30 p.m.: NHL Network, U.S. national team vs. Canada, at Moncton, Canada (pregame show at 6 p.m.)
