HANDBALL

10:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Women’s World Championships, gold medal match, at Kumamoto, Japan (taped)

MEN’S BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, UMBC at Georgetown

7 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Southeast Missouri at Ohio State

7 p.m.: ESPN2, Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational, Florida vs. Providence, at Brooklyn, N.Y.

8 p.m.: MASN2, Grambling at Marquette

8:30 p.m.: ACC Network, North Florida at Florida State

8:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Oklahoma at Creighton

9 p.m.: ESPN2, Purdue at Ohio University

9 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, San Francisco at Stanford

9:30 p.m.: ESPNU, Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational, Miami vs. Temple, at Brooklyn, N.Y.

10:30 p.m.: ACC Network, “All ACC”

11 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Seattle at Washington

NBA

7 p.m.: NBA TV, L.A. Lakers at Indiana

10:30 p.m.: NBA TV, Phoenix at L.A. Clippers

NHL

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Buffalo at Toronto

SOCCER

9:18 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, FIFA Club World Cup, fifth-place match, Al-Sadd Sports Club vs. Esperance Sportive de Tunis, at Doha, Qatar

12:18 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, FIFA Club World Cup, Semifinal, Flamengo vs. Al Hilal, at Doha, Qatar

2:20 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga, Leipzig at Borussia Dortmund

TENNIS

8 p.m.: ESPN, “Roger Federer: Everywhere is Home,” documentary on Federer’s Latin America exhibition tour

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.: ACC Network, Miami of Ohio at Pittsburgh

7 p.m.: SEC Network, Mercer at Florida

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

6:30 p.m.: NHL Network, U.S. national team vs. Canada, at Moncton, Canada (pregame show at 6 p.m.)

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

