COLLEGE FOOTBALL

9 a.m.: ACC Network, All-ACC announcement

5 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Big Ten awards announcement

7 p.m.: ESPN, College Football Playoff Top 25

MEN’S BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, St. Peter’s at St. John’s

7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Vermont at Cincinnati

7 p.m.: ESPN2, Big Ten-ACC Challenge, Iowa at Syracuse

7 p.m.: ESPNU, Big Ten-ACC Challenge, Northwestern at Boston College

7 p.m.: SEC Network, Butler at Mississippi

7 p.m.: Cox Ch. 9, Old Dominion at William and Mary

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), UMBC at American

7:30 p.m.: ESPN, Big Ten-ACC Challenge, Michigan at Louisville

8:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Oral Roberts at Creighton

9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Bradley at Memphis

9 p.m.: ESPN2, Big Ten-ACC Challenge, Florida State at Indiana

9 p.m.: ESPNU, Big Ten-ACC Challenge, Rutgers at Pittsburgh

9 p.m.: SEC Network, New Orleans at LSU

9 p.m.: MASN2, Illinois State at TCU

9:30 p.m.: ESPN, Big Ten-ACC Challenge, Duke at Michigan State

11 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Arizona State at San Francisco

MISCELLANEOUS

8 p.m.: ACC Network, “All ACC”

NBA

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Orlando at Washington

7:30 p.m.: TNT, Dallas at New Orleans

10 p.m.: TNT, Portland at LA Clippers

NHL

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Tampa Bay at Nashville

SOCCER

2:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Manchester City at Burnley

Tags

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Load comments