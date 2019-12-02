COLLEGE FOOTBALL
9 a.m.: ACC Network, All-ACC announcement
5 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Big Ten awards announcement
7 p.m.: ESPN, College Football Playoff Top 25
MEN’S BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, St. Peter’s at St. John’s
7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Vermont at Cincinnati
7 p.m.: ESPN2, Big Ten-ACC Challenge, Iowa at Syracuse
7 p.m.: ESPNU, Big Ten-ACC Challenge, Northwestern at Boston College
7 p.m.: SEC Network, Butler at Mississippi
7 p.m.: Cox Ch. 9, Old Dominion at William and Mary
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), UMBC at American
7:30 p.m.: ESPN, Big Ten-ACC Challenge, Michigan at Louisville
8:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Oral Roberts at Creighton
9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Bradley at Memphis
9 p.m.: ESPN2, Big Ten-ACC Challenge, Florida State at Indiana
9 p.m.: ESPNU, Big Ten-ACC Challenge, Rutgers at Pittsburgh
9 p.m.: SEC Network, New Orleans at LSU
9 p.m.: MASN2, Illinois State at TCU
9:30 p.m.: ESPN, Big Ten-ACC Challenge, Duke at Michigan State
11 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Arizona State at San Francisco
MISCELLANEOUS
8 p.m.: ACC Network, “All ACC”
NBA
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Orlando at Washington
7:30 p.m.: TNT, Dallas at New Orleans
10 p.m.: TNT, Portland at LA Clippers
NHL
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Tampa Bay at Nashville
SOCCER
2:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Manchester City at Burnley
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.