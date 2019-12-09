COLLEGE FOOTBALL

4 p.m.: ACC Network, Boston College’s season-opening win over Virginia Tech

HANDBALL

6:30 a.m.: Olympic Channel, Women’s World Championships, Sweden vs. Romania, at Kumamoto, Japan

1 a.m. (Wednesday): Olympic Channel, Women’s World Championships, Spain vs. Russia, at Kumamoto, Japan

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

11 a.m.: MLB Network, “Hot Stove Live,” at winter meetings in San Diego

1 p.m.: MLB Network, “High Heat Live,” at winter meetings

2 p.m.: MLB Network, “MLB Tonight Live,” at winter meetings

4 p.m.: MLB Network, “MLB Now Live,” at winter meetings

5 p.m.: ESPN, “Baseball Tonight,” at winter meetings

5 p.m.: MLB Network, “Intentional Talk Live,” at winter meetings

6 p.m.: MLB Network, “MLB Tonight Live,” at winter meetings

8 p.m.: MLB Network, “MLB Now Live,” at winter meetings

9 p.m.: MLB Network, “MLB Tonight Live,” at winter meetings

Midnight: ESPN, “Baseball Tonight,” at winter meetings

MEN’S BASKETBALL

7 p.m.: ACC Network, Detroit Mercy at Notre Dame

7 p.m.: ESPN, Jimmy V Classic, Texas Tech vs. Louisville, at New York

7 p.m.: ESPN2, Maryland at Penn State

7 p.m.: ESPNU, St. Joseph’s at Temple

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Brown at St. John’s

9 p.m.: ESPN, Jimmy V Classic, UConn vs. Indiana, at New York

9 p.m.: ESPN2, Butler at Baylor

9 p.m: ESPNU, Nevada at BYU

9 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Northern Iowa at Colorado

MISCELLANEOUS

9 p.m.: ACC Network, “All ACC”

NBA

7 p.m: NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Charlotte, traditional telecast

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Washington at Charlotte, interactive gaming telecast

8 p.m.

TNT — Denver at Philadelphia

NHL

7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, St. Louis at Buffalo

RODEO

10 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, PRCA Wrangler National Finals, at Las Vegas

SOCCER

12:55 p.m.: TNT, UEFA Champions League, Liverpool at Salzburg

3 p.m.: TNT, UEFA Champions League, Barcelona at Inter Milan

SURFING

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, World Surf League Championship Tour

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Minnesota at George Washington

