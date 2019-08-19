BASEBALL

11 a.m.: ESPN, Little League World Series, consolation game, Bologna, Italy vs. Salem, Ore., at Williamsport, Pa.

3 p.m.: ESPN, Little League World Series, International elimination game, at Williamsport, Pa.

6 p.m.: ESPNEWS, American Legion World Series championship, at Shelby, N.C.

7:30 p.m.: ESPN, Little League World Series, elimination game, Elizabeth, N.J. vs. Barrington, R.I., at Williamsport, Pa.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

2 p.m.: MLB Network, L.A. Angels at Texas, Game 1

7 p.m.: MASN, Washington at Pittsburgh

7 p.m.: MASN2, Kansas City at Baltimore

7 p.m.: MLB Network, Cleveland at N.Y. Mets

10 p.m.: ESPN, N.Y. Yankees at Oakland

SOCCER

3 p.m.: TNT, UEFA Champions League playoffs, first leg, Ajax at APOEL

8:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Leagues Cup semifinal, Club America vs. Tigres UANL, at Houston

10:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Leagues Cup semifinal, Cruz Azul at L.A. Galaxy

SPORT CLIMBING

2 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, at Hachioji, Japan (same-day tape)

TENNIS

11 a.m.: ESPNEWS, U.S. Open qualifying, first round, at Flushing, N.Y.

11 a.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Bronx Open

3 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Winston-Salem Open

WNBA

7 p.m.: NBA TV, New York at Indiana

10:30 p.m.: NBA TV, Minnesota at Los Angeles

WOMEN’S SPORTS

7 p.m.: ESPNU, Aurora Games, tennis, at Albany, N.Y.

Tags

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Load comments