BASEBALL
11 a.m.: ESPN, Little League World Series, consolation game, Bologna, Italy vs. Salem, Ore., at Williamsport, Pa.
3 p.m.: ESPN, Little League World Series, International elimination game, at Williamsport, Pa.
6 p.m.: ESPNEWS, American Legion World Series championship, at Shelby, N.C.
7:30 p.m.: ESPN, Little League World Series, elimination game, Elizabeth, N.J. vs. Barrington, R.I., at Williamsport, Pa.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
2 p.m.: MLB Network, L.A. Angels at Texas, Game 1
7 p.m.: MASN, Washington at Pittsburgh
7 p.m.: MASN2, Kansas City at Baltimore
7 p.m.: MLB Network, Cleveland at N.Y. Mets
10 p.m.: ESPN, N.Y. Yankees at Oakland
SOCCER
3 p.m.: TNT, UEFA Champions League playoffs, first leg, Ajax at APOEL
8:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Leagues Cup semifinal, Club America vs. Tigres UANL, at Houston
10:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Leagues Cup semifinal, Cruz Azul at L.A. Galaxy
SPORT CLIMBING
2 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, at Hachioji, Japan (same-day tape)
TENNIS
11 a.m.: ESPNEWS, U.S. Open qualifying, first round, at Flushing, N.Y.
11 a.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Bronx Open
3 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Winston-Salem Open
WNBA
7 p.m.: NBA TV, New York at Indiana
10:30 p.m.: NBA TV, Minnesota at Los Angeles
WOMEN’S SPORTS
7 p.m.: ESPNU, Aurora Games, tennis, at Albany, N.Y.