BASEBALL

10 a.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series, Middle Atlantic vs. North Carolina, at Branson, Mo.

12:30 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series, Southeast vs. New England, at Branson, Mo.

3 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series, Southwest vs. Florida, at Branson, Mo.

5 p.m.: ESPN, Little League Southeast Regional semifinal, at Warner Robins, Ga.

5:30 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series, Oregon vs. Pacific Southwest, at Branson, Mo.

7 p.m.: ESPN, Little League Southwest Regional semifinal, at Waco, Texas.

8 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series, Missouri vs. New York, at Branson, Mo.

BASKETBALL

6 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Junior NBA Global Championship, at Orlando, Fla.

7:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Junior NBA Global Championship, at Orlando, Fla.

9 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Junior NBA Global Championship, at Orlando, Fla.

9 p.m.: ESPN, The Basketball Tournament, championship, Carmen’s Crew (ex-Ohio State players) vs. Golden Eagles (ex-Marquette players), at Chicago

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: MLB Network, Chicago White Sox at Detroit, Game 1

7 p.m.: MASN, N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore

8 p.m.: MLB Network, Atlanta at Minnesota

9:30 p.m.: MASN2, Washington at San Francisco

11 p.m.: MLB Network, St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers (joined in progress)

PAN AMERICAN GAMES

10:55 a.m.: ESPNU, women’s soccer, at Lima, Peru

1 p.m.: ESPNU, Day 15, at Lima, Peru

7 p.m.: ESPNU, Day 15, at Lima, Peru

TENNIS

11 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA, Rogers Cup, at Montreal and Toronto

Tags

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Load comments