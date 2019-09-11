AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m. (Friday): Fox Sports 2, League semifinal, Geelong vs. West Coast

AUTO RACING

6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, “NASCAR America,” coverage of NASCAR Playoffs Media Day, at Las Vegas

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, “NASCAR America: Burnout Boulevard,” burnouts by NASCAR drivers on Las Vegas Boulevard

BASKETBALL

7 a.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), World Cup, U.S. vs. Serbia (for classification for fifth to eighth place)

1 p.m.: ACC Network, “The Class That Saved Coach K”

2:30 p.m.: ACC Network, “An Evening with The Class That Saved Coach K”

9 p.m.: ACC Network, ACC Basketball Schedule Release Special, live announcement of ACC men’s schedules and selected women’s games

10 p.m.: ACC Network, “Champions: Coaching Conversations” roundtable with Tony Bennett, Dabo Swinney, Jim Boeheim and Muffet McGraw, plus Roy Williams and Mike Krzyzewski interviews

4 a.m. (Friday): ESPN, World Cup semifinal, Spain vs. Australia, at Beijing

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

3 p.m.: ACC Network, “Upon Further Review,” documentary on Virginia’s 1995 win over Florida State

5 p.m.: ACC Network, “The Bowden Dynasty”

CYCLING

10 a.m.: Olympic Channel, Vuelta a Espana, Stage 18

ESPORTS

7 p.m.: ESPNEWS, Overwatch League playoffs, at Burbank, Calif.

GOLF

6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, KLM Open, continuation of coverage of first round, part I, at Amsterdam

9:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, KLM Open, first round, part II, at Amsterdam

12:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, Solheim Cup opening ceremony, at Perthshire, Scotland

2 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, first round, at White Sulphur Springs, W.V. (replay at 7 p.m.)

3 a.m. (Friday): Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Solheim Cup, Day 1, at Perthshire, Scotland

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.: ESPN2, Longview (Texas) at John Tyler (Texas)

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, at Belmont Park

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: MLB Network, N.Y. Yankees at Detroit

4 p.m.: MLB Network, Chicago Cubs at San Diego (joined in progress)

7 p.m.: WFXR, Atlanta at Philadelphia

7:30 p.m.: MASN, Washington at Minnesota

12:30 a.m. (Friday): Fox Sports 1, L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore (delayed tape)

MISCELLANEOUS

7 a.m.: ACC Network, “Packer and Durham”

NFL

8:20 p.m.: NFL Network, Tampa Bay at Carolina (pregame coverage starts at 6 p.m.)

SOCCER

7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), College Women, William and Mary at Virginia

7 p.m.: ACC Network, College Women, Colorado at Florida State

7 p.m.: SEC Network, College Women, Notre Dame at South Carolina

8 p.m.: Big Ten Network, College Women, North Carolina State at Minnesota

SWIMMING

1 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Para Championships, at London

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of Hana-cupid Japan Women’s Open, Zhengzhou Open and Jiangxi Opens

7 a.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Zhengzhou Open

11 a.m.: Tennis Channel, USTA Men’s Pro Circuit, at Cary, N.C.

5:30 p.m.: Tennis Channel, USTA Men’s Pro Circuit, at Cary, N.C.

10:30 p.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, coverage of Hana-cupid Japan Women’s Open, Zhengzhou Open and Jiangxi Open, quarterfinals

