AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

6 a.m.: Fox Sports 2, Elimination Final, Essendon vs. West Coast, at Burswood, Australia

AUTO RACING

4:55 a.m. (Friday): ESPN2, Formula One, Italian Grand Prix, practice, at Monza, Italy

BOXING

10 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Azat Hovhannisyan vs. Franklin Manzanilla, at Los Angeles

CYCLING

10 a.m.: Olympic Channel, Vuelta a Espana, Stage 12

ESPORTS

7 p.m.: ESPNEWS, Overwatch League playoffs, at Burbank, Calif.

9:30 p.m.: ESPNEWS, Overwatch League playoffs, at Burbank, Calif.

GOLF

6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Porsche European Open, continuation of coverage of first round, part I, at Zahlen, Germany

9 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Porsche European Open, first round, part II, at Zahlen, Germany

5 a.m. (Friday): Golf Channel, European Tour, Porsche European Open, second round, at Zahlen, Germany

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.: ESPN2, Trinity Christian (Texas) at Parish Episcopal (Texas)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: MLB Network, San Francisco at St. Louis

4 p.m.: MLB Network, L.A. Angels at Oakland (joined in progress)

7 p.m.: MASN, Washington at Atlanta

7 p.m.: MASN2, Texas at Baltimore

7 p.m.: MLB Network, Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee

NBA

8:30 a.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), World Cup, Japan vs. United States

7:30 p.m.: NBA TV, Hall of Fame Awards Show for Del Harris and Harry Glickman (lifetime achievement); Marc Stein (media); and Carmelo Anthony, Dawn Staley and TyRone Brown (Human Spirit Awards), at Springfield, Mass.

NFL

8:20 p.m.: WSLS, Green Bay at Chicago (pregame show at 7:30 p.m.)

SOCCER

11:50 a.m.: ESPNEWS, Euro 2020 qualifier, Italy at Armenia

2:45p.m.: ESPNEWS, Euro 2020 qualifier, Switzerland at Ireland

4 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), College Women, Radford at VMI

7 p.m.: ACC Network (TV channel), College Women, Georgetown at UVa

7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (on ESPN.com if your TV provider has the ACC Network TV channel), College Women, Alabama at Virginia Tech

7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), College Women, James Madison at St. Joseph’s

TENNIS

7 p.m.: ESPN, U.S. Open, women’s semifinals, at Flushing, N.Y.

WNBA

7:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Las Vegas at Atlanta

10 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Seattle at Los Angeles

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Marquette at Wisconsin

