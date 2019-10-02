COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.: WFXR, “Hokies All Access”

7:30 p.m.: ESPNU, Georgia Southern at South Alabama

8 p.m.: ESPN, Temple at East Carolina

FIELD HOCKEY

3:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Maryland at Northwestern

GOLF

6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Open de Espana, first round, part I, at Madrid

10 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Open de Espana, first round, part II, at Madrid

1 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Volunteers of America Classic, first round, at Irving, Texas

4 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Shriners Hospital for Children Open, first round, at Las Vegas

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.: ESPN2, Brentwood Academy (Tenn.) at Knoxville Catholic (Tenn.)

8 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Gretna (Neb.) at Burke (Neb.)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, at Belmont Park

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

5 p.m.: TBS, N.L. Division Series, Game 1, St. Louis at Atlanta

8:30 p.m.: TBS, N.L. Division Series, Game 1, Washington at LA Dodgers

NBA

1 a.m. (Friday): NBA TV, Preseason, Houston vs. L.A. Clippers, at Honolulu

NFL

8:20 p.m.: WFXR, NFL Network, L.A. Rams at Seattle (pregame show on WFXR at 7:30 p.m.)

NHL

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Minnesota at Nashville

RUGBY

6 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Ireland vs. Russia, at Kobe, Japan

5:30 a.m. (Friday): NBC Sports Network, World Cup, South Africa vs. Italy, at Fukuroi, Japan

SOCCER

7 p.m.: Big Ten Network, College Women, Rutgers at Penn State

7 p.m.: SEC Network, College Women, LSU at Auburn

7 p.m.: ACC Network, College Women, Wake Forest at Louisville

7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), College Women, Richmond at Duquesne

8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Women, International Friendly, U.S. vs. South Korea, at Charlotte, N.C. (pregame show at 7:30 p.m.)

9 p.m.: Big Ten Network, College Women, Michigan at Wisconsin

SURFING

2 a.m. (Friday): Fox Sports 2, World Surf League Championship Tour, Pro France

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of Rakuten Japan Open and China Open

10 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, coverage of Rakuten Japan Open and China Open quarterfinals

TRACK AND FIELD

9:15 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Championships, at Doha, Qatar

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

7 a.m.: “Packer and Durham,” at ACC women’s basketball media day, at Charlotte, N.C.

10 a.m.: ACC Network, “All ACC,” at ACC women’s basketball media day, at Charlotte, N.C. (replay at 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.)

