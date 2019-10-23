AUTO RACING
5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, “NASCAR America: Motormouths with Ty Dillon”
6 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, “NASCAR Race Hub”
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: WFXR, “Hokies All Access”
7:30 p.m.: ESPN, SMU at Houston
7:30 p.m.: ESPNU, Jackson State at Prairie View A&M
FIGURE SKATING
8 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Skate America, women’s short program, at Las Vegas (taped)
10 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Skate America, women’s free skate at Las Vegas (taped)
GOLF
6:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Portugal Masters, first round, part I, at Quarteira, Portugal
10:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Portugal Masters, first round, part II, at Quarteira, Portugal
1:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, BMW Championship, first round, at Busan, South Korea
10 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, ZOZO Championship, second round, at Tokyo
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
10 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Legacy (Nev.) at Desert Pines (Nev.)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, at Belmont Park
MEN’S BASKETBALL
10 a.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Atlantic 10 media day, afternoon session, at Brooklyn, N.Y.
1:45 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Atlantic 10 media day, afternoon session, at Brooklyn, N.Y.
MISCELLANEOUS
9 p.m.: ACC Network, “All ACC”
NBA
8 p.m.: TNT, Milwaukee at Houston
10:30 p.m.: TNT, L.A. Clippers at Golden State
NFL
8:20 p.m.: WFXR, NFL Network, Washington at Minnesota (pregame show on WFXR at 7:30 p.m.)
NHL
9 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Edmonton
SOCCER
7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), College Women, Boston College at Virginia Tech
7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), College Women, Louisville at Virginia
7 p.m.: ACC Network, College Women, Florida State at North Carolina
7 p.m.: Big Ten Network, College Women, Minnesota at Northwestern
7 p.m.: SEC Network, College Women, Florida at Tennessee
8 p.m.: ESPN2, Major League Soccer, Eastern Conference semifinals, Philadelphia at Atlanta
8 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), College Women, Richmond at St. Louis
9 p.m.: Big Ten Network, College Women, Wisconsin at Illinois
10:30 p.m. ESPN: Major League Soccer, Western Conference semifinals, L.A. Galaxy at L.A. FC
TENNIS
7 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, coverage of Swiss Indoors Basel, Vienna Open and Elite Trophy
1:30 a.m. (Friday): Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Elite Trophy, at Zhuai, China
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
10:30 p.m.: ESPNU, San Diego at Pepperdine
