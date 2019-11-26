AUTO RACING
3:55 a.m. (Friday): ESPN2, Formula One, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, practice
BEACH SOCCER
9 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, FIFA World Cup, quarterfinal (taped)
10:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, FIFA World Cup, quarterfinal (taped)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
2:30 p.m.: ACC Network, “ACC Traditions: Virginia Tech” (rerun)
7 p.m.: WFXR, “Hokies All Access”
7:30 p.m.: ESPN, Mississippi at Mississippi State
DOGS
Noon: WSLS, National Dog Show (taped)
GOLF
6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Alfred Dunhill Championship, continuation of coverage of first round, at Fife, Scotland
4 p.m.: WFXR, documentary on 2019 U.S. Open
5:30 a.m. (Friday): Golf Channel, European Tour, Alfred Dunhill Championship, second round, at Fife, Scotland
MEN’S BASKETBALL
11 a.m.: ESPN2, Orlando Invitational, first round, Temple vs. Maryland
1 p.m.: ESPN2, Orlando Invitational, first round, Texas A&M vs. Harvard
1:30 p.m.: ESPN, Battle 4 Atlantis, semifinal, at Nassau, Bahamas
2 p.m.: ESPNU, Wooden Legacy, first round, Long Beach State vs. Providence, at Anaheim, Calif.
4 p.m.: ESPN, Battle 4 Atlantis, semifinal, at Nassau, Bahamas
4 p.m.: ESPN2, Barclays Center Classic, Memphis vs. North Carolina State, at Brooklyn, N.Y.
4 p.m.: ESPNU, Orlando Invitational, first round, Fairfield vs. Southern Cal, at Orlando, Fla.
4:30 p.m.: ESPNEWS, Wooden Legacy, first round, Wake Forest vs. College of Charleston, at Anaheim, Calif.
6 p.m.: ACC Network, documentary on 2019 ACC Tournament (rerun)
6:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Orlando Invitational, first round, Davidson vs. Marquette
6:30 p.m.: ESPNU, Battle 4 Atlantis, consolation game, at Nassau, Bahamas
7 p.m.: ACC Network, “Unbelievable: Virginia’s Improbable Path to a Title” (rerun)
8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Las Vegas Invitational, semifinal, Texas Tech vs. Iowa
8:30 p.m.: ESPNU, Wooden Legacy, first round, Central Florida vs. Penn, at Anaheim, Calif.
9 p.m.: ESPN2, Battle 4 Atlantis, consolation game, at Nassau, Bahamas
10:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Las Vegas Invitational, semifinal, San Diego State vs. Creighton
11 p.m.: ESPN2, Wooden Legacy, first round, Pepperdine vs. Arizona, at Anaheim, Calif.
MISCELLANEOUS
Noon: ACC Network, “Coaching Conversations” (rerun)
NFL
12:30 p.m.: WFXR, Chicago at Detroit
4:30 p.m.: WDBJ, Buffalo at Dallas
8:20 p.m.: WSLS, New Orleans at Atlanta
NHL
7:30 p.m.: NHL Network, New Jersey at Montreal
