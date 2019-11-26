AUTO RACING

3:55 a.m. (Friday): ESPN2, Formula One, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, practice

BEACH SOCCER

9 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, FIFA World Cup, quarterfinal (taped)

10:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, FIFA World Cup, quarterfinal (taped)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

2:30 p.m.: ACC Network, “ACC Traditions: Virginia Tech” (rerun)

7 p.m.: WFXR, “Hokies All Access”

7:30 p.m.: ESPN, Mississippi at Mississippi State

DOGS

Noon: WSLS, National Dog Show (taped)

GOLF

6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Alfred Dunhill Championship, continuation of coverage of first round, at Fife, Scotland

4 p.m.: WFXR, documentary on 2019 U.S. Open

5:30 a.m. (Friday): Golf Channel, European Tour, Alfred Dunhill Championship, second round, at Fife, Scotland

MEN’S BASKETBALL

11 a.m.: ESPN2, Orlando Invitational, first round, Temple vs. Maryland

1 p.m.: ESPN2, Orlando Invitational, first round, Texas A&M vs. Harvard

1:30 p.m.: ESPN, Battle 4 Atlantis, semifinal, at Nassau, Bahamas

2 p.m.: ESPNU, Wooden Legacy, first round, Long Beach State vs. Providence, at Anaheim, Calif.

4 p.m.: ESPN, Battle 4 Atlantis, semifinal, at Nassau, Bahamas

4 p.m.: ESPN2, Barclays Center Classic, Memphis vs. North Carolina State, at Brooklyn, N.Y.

4 p.m.: ESPNU, Orlando Invitational, first round, Fairfield vs. Southern Cal, at Orlando, Fla.

4:30 p.m.: ESPNEWS, Wooden Legacy, first round, Wake Forest vs. College of Charleston, at Anaheim, Calif.

6 p.m.: ACC Network, documentary on 2019 ACC Tournament (rerun)

6:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Orlando Invitational, first round, Davidson vs. Marquette

6:30 p.m.: ESPNU, Battle 4 Atlantis, consolation game, at Nassau, Bahamas

7 p.m.: ACC Network, “Unbelievable: Virginia’s Improbable Path to a Title” (rerun)

8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Las Vegas Invitational, semifinal, Texas Tech vs. Iowa

8:30 p.m.: ESPNU, Wooden Legacy, first round, Central Florida vs. Penn, at Anaheim, Calif.

9 p.m.: ESPN2, Battle 4 Atlantis, consolation game, at Nassau, Bahamas

10:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Las Vegas Invitational, semifinal, San Diego State vs. Creighton

11 p.m.: ESPN2, Wooden Legacy, first round, Pepperdine vs. Arizona, at Anaheim, Calif.

MISCELLANEOUS

Noon: ACC Network, “Coaching Conversations” (rerun)

NFL

12:30 p.m.: WFXR, Chicago at Detroit

4:30 p.m.: WDBJ, Buffalo at Dallas

8:20 p.m.: WSLS, New Orleans at Atlanta

NHL

7:30 p.m.: NHL Network, New Jersey at Montreal

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

