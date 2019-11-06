COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: WFXR, “Hokies All-Access”
7:30 p.m.: ESPNU, Louisiana at Coastal Carolina
8 p.m.: ESPN, Temple at South Florida
CROSS COUNTRY
9 p.m.: ACC Network, ACC championships, at Virginia Tech (taped last week)
FIELD HOCKEY
Noon: ACC Network, ACC quarterfinal, Louisville vs. Syracuse, at Chestnut Hill, Mass.
2:30 p.m.: ACC Network, ACC quarterfinal, Wake Forest at Boston College
5 p.m.: ACC Network, ACC quarterfinal, Duke vs. Virginia, at Chestnut Hill, Mass.
FIGURE SKATING
8 p.m. and 9 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Grand Prix France, pairs (taped)
GOLF
6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Turkish Airlines Open, continuation of coverage of first round, at Belek, Turkey
3 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Charles Schwab Cup Championship, first round, at Phoenix
10 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, TOTO Japan Classic, first round, at Otsu, Japan
4 a.m. (Friday): Golf Channel, European Tour, Turkish Airlines Open, second round, at Belek, Turkey
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.: MLB Network, Silver Slugger Awards Show
MEN’S BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Ferrum at Appalachian State (game counts for Appalachian State but is only an exhibition for Ferrum)
7 p.m.: ACC Network, Presbyterian at Clemson
7 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Bryant at Rutgers
8 p.m.: MASN2, Southwestern at TCU
10 p.m.: ACC Network: “Unbelievable: Virginia’s Improbable Path to a Title” (rerun)
NBA
8 p.m.: TNT, Boston at Charlotte
10:30 p.m.: TNT, Portland at LA Clippers
NFL
8:20 p.m.: WFXR, NFL Network, L.A. Chargers at Oakland (pregame show on WFXR at 7:30 p.m.)
NHL
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Florida
RODEO
10 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, PBR World Finals, at Las Vegas
SOCCER
2:20 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, FIFA U-17 World Cup, round of 16, Ecuador vs. Italy, at Espirito Santo, Brazil
4:30 p.m.: SEC Network, College Women, SEC semifinal, Florida vs. Arkansas, at Orange Beach, Ala.
5:50 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, FIFA U-17 World Cup, round of 16, Paraguay vs. Argentina, at Espirito Santo, Brazil
7 p.m.: SEC Network, College Women, SEC semifinal, South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt, at Orange Beach, Ala.
7:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Women, International Friendly, U.S. vs. Sweden, at Columbus, Ohio (pregame show at 7 p.m.)
TENNIS
8 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP: Next Gen ATP Finals, at Milan
Noon: Tennis Channel, USTA Men’s Pro Circuit, at Knoxville, Tenn.
1:30 p.m.: Tennis Channel, Next Gen ATP Finals, at Milan
5:30 p.m.: Tennis Channel, coverage of USTA Men’s Pro Circuit in Knoxville and USTA Women’s Pro Circuit in Las Vegas
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Lynchburg at North Alabama (game counts for North Alabama but exhibition for Lynchburg)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.