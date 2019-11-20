BEACH SOCCER
3:40 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, FIFA World Cup, Switzerland vs. U.S., at Luque, Paraguay
6:50 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, FIFA World Cup, Paraguay vs. Japan, at Luque, Paraguay
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
3:30 p.m.: ACC Network, Virginia Tech’s 2016 win at Pittsburgh
7 p.m.: WFXR, “Hokies All Access”
8 p.m.: ESPN, North Carolina State at Georgia Tech
FIGURE SKATING
8 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Grand Prix Russia, pairs’ short program (taped)
9 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Grand Prix Russia, pairs’ free skate (taped)
GOLF
6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, DP World Tour Championship, continuation of coverage of first round, at Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Noon: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, RSM Classic, first round, at St. Simons, Ga.
4 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, CME Group Tour Championship, first round, at Naples, Fla. (same-day tape)
2 a.m. (Friday): Golf Channel, European Tour, DP World Tour Championship, second round, at Dubai, United Arab Emirates
MEN’S BASKETBALL
11:30 a.m.: ESPN2, Myrtle Beach Invitational, first round, Middle Tennessee State vs. Villanova
11:30 a.m.: ESPNU, Charleston Classic, first round, Missouri State vs. Miami
2 p.m.: ESPN2, Charleston Classic, first round, Florida vs. St. Joseph’s
2 p.m.: ESPNU, Myrtle Beach Invitational, first round, Tulane vs. Mississippi State
4:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Myrtle Beach Invitational, first round, Baylor vs. Ohio
7 p.m.: Big Ten Network, North Florida at Iowa
7 p.m.: ESPN2, Empire Classic, semifinal, Georgetown vs. Texas, at New York
7 p.m.: ESPNEWS, Myrtle Beach Invitational, first round, Utah vs. Coastal Carolina
7 p.m.: ESPNU, Charleston Classic, first round, Towson vs. Xavier
8 p.m.: MASN2, Tenn. State at Texas Tech
8:30 p.m.: ACC Network, Toledo at Notre Dame
9 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Wisconsin-Green Bay at Wisconsin
9 p.m.: ESPN2, Empire Classic, semifinal, California vs. Duke, at New York
9 p.m.: ESPNU, Charleston Classic, first round, Buffalo vs. Connecticut
MISCELLANEOUS
10:30 p.m.: ACC Network, “All ACC”
NBA
8 p.m.: TNT, Portland at Milwaukee
10:30 p.m.: TNT, New Orleans at Phoenix
NFL
8:20 p.m.: WFXR, NFL Network, Indianapolis at Houston (pregame show on WFXR at 7:30 p.m.)
NHL
7 p.m.: NHL Network, Philadelphia at Carolina
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.: ACC Network, Chattanooga at Louisville
7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Brown at UMass
