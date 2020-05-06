AUTO RACING
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 1997 Daytona 500
DOGS
7 p.m. to 2 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, marathon of Incredible Dog Challenges from 2012-18
GOLF
1 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, 2015 Regions Tradition, final round
3 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, 2018 AT&T Byron Nelson, final round
HORSE RACING
5 p.m.: MASN, live races
KOREAN BASEBALL
3 p.m.: ESPN2, NC at Samsung (same-day tape)
5:25 a.m. (Friday): ESPN2, KIA at Samsung (live)
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
9 a.m.: MASN, 2012 N.Y. Mets-Washington game
1:30 p.m.: MASN, 1988 Texas-Baltimore game
7 p.m.: MASN, 2017 Baltimore-Toronto game
NBA
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington 2015 Washington-Atlanta game (with new commentary)
7 p.m.: ESPN2, “The Last Dance,” reruns of Episodes 3-6
11 p.m.: ESPN2, “30 for 30: Sole Man”
NFL
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Redskins schedule release (live)
8 p.m.: ESPN, NFL Network, NFL schedule release (live)
8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2002 N.Y. Giants-Green Bay game
9 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, NBC Sports Washington Plus, Redskins schedule interviews special (live)
NHL
5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NHL 20: Player Gaming Challenge (new)
6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2010 playoffs, Game 4, Boston-Philadelphia
SOCCER
6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Virginia-Duke men’s game
8 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Furman-N.C. State game
10 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 South Carolina-Clemson game
