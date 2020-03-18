COLLEGE BASKETBALL
6 p.m.: ESPN2, 2017 game, Wofford vs. UNC
7 p.m.: ESPN, “College Basketball’s Greatest of All Time,” a new special unveiling a bracket of ESPN’s picks of the 64 greatest men’s and women’s players, with commentary from Seth Greenberg, Jay Bilas, Dick Vitale, Bill Walton, Rebecca Lobo and others
7:30 p.m.: ESPN2, 2014 game, Texas Southern vs. Michigan State
9:30 p.m.: ESPN2, 2019 game, Evansville vs. Kentucky
11:30 p.m. ESPN2, 2018 game, Villanova vs. Penn
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
9 a.m.: ACC Network, 2019 game, UNC vs. Miami
Noon: ACCN, 2019 game, Wake Forest vs. North Carolina
3 p.m.: ACCN, 2019 game, Virginia Tech vs. Furman
9 p.m.: ACCN, 2019 game, Clemson vs. Syracuse
BOXING
9 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2019 fight, Manny Pacquiao vs. Keith Thurman
3 p.m.: FS1, 2018 fight, Errol Spence vs. Shawn Porter
FIGURE SKATING
6 p.m.: NBCSN, rerun of U.S. Championships, men’s short program
8 p.m.: NBCSN, rerun of U.S. Championships, women’s free skate
11 p.m.: NBCSN, rerun of U.S. Championships, rhythm dance
GOLF
6 a.m., 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.: first round of 2018 Valspar Championship
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
9 a.m.: MASN, 2012 game, Baltimore vs. Tampa Bay
1:30 p.m.: MASN, 2018 game, Washington vs. Atlanta
7 p.m.: MASN, 2019 game, Washington vs. Milwaukee
NBA
3 p.m.: ESPN, “The Jump”
NFL
2 p.m.: ESPN, “NFL Live”
9 p.m.: ESPN, “SportsCenter Special: NFL Free Agency”
SOCCER
8 p.m.: FS1, 2015 Women’s World Cup final between U.S. and Japan
