COLLEGE BASKETBALL

6 p.m.: ESPN2, 2017 game, Wofford vs. UNC

7 p.m.: ESPN, “College Basketball’s Greatest of All Time,” a new special unveiling a bracket of ESPN’s picks of the 64 greatest men’s and women’s players, with commentary from Seth Greenberg, Jay Bilas, Dick Vitale, Bill Walton, Rebecca Lobo and others

7:30 p.m.: ESPN2, 2014 game, Texas Southern vs. Michigan State

9:30 p.m.: ESPN2, 2019 game, Evansville vs. Kentucky

11:30 p.m. ESPN2, 2018 game, Villanova vs. Penn

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

9 a.m.: ACC Network, 2019 game, UNC vs. Miami

Noon: ACCN, 2019 game, Wake Forest vs. North Carolina

3 p.m.: ACCN, 2019 game, Virginia Tech vs. Furman

9 p.m.: ACCN, 2019 game, Clemson vs. Syracuse

BOXING

9 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2019 fight, Manny Pacquiao vs. Keith Thurman

3 p.m.: FS1, 2018 fight, Errol Spence vs. Shawn Porter

FIGURE SKATING

6 p.m.: NBCSN, rerun of U.S. Championships, men’s short program

8 p.m.: NBCSN, rerun of U.S. Championships, women’s free skate

11 p.m.: NBCSN, rerun of U.S. Championships, rhythm dance

GOLF

6 a.m., 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.: first round of 2018 Valspar Championship

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

9 a.m.: MASN, 2012 game, Baltimore vs. Tampa Bay

1:30 p.m.: MASN, 2018 game, Washington vs. Atlanta

7 p.m.: MASN, 2019 game, Washington vs. Milwaukee

NBA

3 p.m.: ESPN, “The Jump”

NFL

2 p.m.: ESPN, “NFL Live”

9 p.m.: ESPN, “SportsCenter Special: NFL Free Agency”

SOCCER

8 p.m.: FS1, 2015 Women’s World Cup final between U.S. and Japan

