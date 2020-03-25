COLLEGE FOOTBALL

9 a.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Miami-Florida State game

Noon: NBC Sports Washington, 2019 Southern Cal-Notre Dame game

Noon: ACC Network, 2019 Wofford-Clemson game

3 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Virginia-North Carolina game

6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Florida State-Boston College game

9 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Louisville-Miami game

GOLF

11 a.m.: Golf Channel, “Golf’s Greatest Rounds,” Rory McIlroy in 2014 British Open

2 p.m. and 10 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, 2019 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, Day 2

8 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, 2018 Kia Classic, third round

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

8:30 a.m.: MASN, Cal Ripken Jr.’s 2,131st straight game

2 p.m.: MASN, 2017 Baltimore-Pittsburgh game

6 p.m.: ESPN2, 2019 Home Run Derby

6:30 p.m.: MASN, 2017 game between Washington and Chicago Cubs

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2016 World Series, Game 7, Chicago Cubs at Cleveland

8 p.m.: ESPN2, 2018 Home Run Derby

10 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2001 World Series, Game 7, N.Y. Yankees at Arizona

10 p.m.: ESPN2, 2017 Home Run Derby

11:30 p.m.: MASN, 2016 Baltimore-San Francisco game

Midnight: ESPN2, 2015 Home Run Derby

MEN’S BASKETBALL

10 a.m. and 10 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, 2002 NCAA Tournament, Duke vs. Indiana

6 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, 2006 NCAA Tournament, UConn vs. Washington

8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, 2006 NCAA Tournament, UCLA vs. Gonzaga

MISCELLANEOUS

7 p.m.: ESPN, “O.J.: Made in America,” Part 4

9 p.m.: ESPN, “O.J.: Made in America,” Part 5

NHL

3 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2009 Stanley Cup Final, Game 7, Pittsburgh-Detroit

5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2010 Stanley Cup Final, Game 6, Chicago-Philadelphia

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington NHL 20 simulation of N.Y. Rangers-Washington game (debut)

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2013 Stanley Cup Final, Game 6, Chicago-Boston

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2020 Washington-New Jersey game

9 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2018 Stanley Cup Final, Game 5, Washington-Vegas

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Noon: ESPNU, 2020 Duke-Louisville game

2 p.m.: ESPNU, 2020 Arkansas-Miss. State game

4 p.m.: ESPNU, 2020 Ohio State-Maryland game

6 p.m.: ESPNU, 2020 Auburn-Kentucky game

8 p.m.: ESPNU, 2020 Baylor-UConn game

10 p.m.: ESPNU, 2020 Oregon State-UCLA game

