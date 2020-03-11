AUTO RACING
8:55 p.m.: ESPNEWS, Formula One, Australian Grand Prix, Practice
12:55 a.m. (Friday): ESPNEWS, Formula One, Australian Grand Prix, Practice
COLLEGE BASEBALL
9 p.m.: ACC Network, “1186 to Omaha,” documentary on Virginia’s 2015 NCAA championship team (rerun)
CYCLING
2 a.m. (Friday): NBC Sports Network, Paris-Nice, Stage 5 (delayed tape)
GOLF
1 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Players Championship, First Round, at Palm Valley, Fla.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: MLB Network, Preseason, Toronto vs. Pittsburgh
1 p.m.: MASN, Preseason, N.Y. Yankees vs. Washington
4 p.m.: MLB Network, Preseason, L.A. Dodgers (split squad) vs. Chicago Cubs
8 p.m.: MLB Network, Preseason, Baltimore vs. Minnesota (same-day tape)
11 p.m.: MLB Network, Preseason, Colorado vs. Milwaukee (same-day tape)
2 a.m. (Friday): MLB Network, Preseason, Oakland vs. L.A. Dodgers (split squad) (delayed tape)
MEN’S BASKETBALL
7 a.m.: ACC Network, “Packer and Durham,” at Greensboro
Noon: Big Ten Network, Big Ten Tournament, Second Round, Michigan vs. Rutgers, at Indianapolis
Noon: Fox Sports 1, Big East Quarterfinal, at New York
Noon: NBC Sports Network, Atlantic 10 Second Round, Massachusetts vs. VCU, at Brooklyn, N.Y.
12:30 p.m.: ESPN, ACC Quarterfinal, Clemson vs. Florida State, at Greensboro
12:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Big 12 Quarterfinal, Texas vs. Texas Tech, at Kansas City, Mo.
1 p.m.: ESPNU, American Athletic Conference First Round, Central Florida vs. South Florida, at Fort Worth, Texas
1 p.m.: SEC Network, SEC Tournament Second Round, Alabama vs. Tennessee, at Nashville, Tenn.
2:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Big Ten Second Round, at Indianapolis
2:30 p.m.: ESPN, ACC Quarterfinal, N.C. State vs. Duke, at Greensboro
2:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Big 12 Quarterfinal, at Kansas City, Mo.
2:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Big East Quarterfinal, Providence vs. Butler, at New York
2:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Atlantic 10 Second Round, George Mason vs. St. Bonaventure, at Brooklyn, N.Y.
3 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Pac-12 Quarterfinal, at Las Vegas
3:30 p.m.: SEC Network, SEC Second Round, at Nashville, Tenn.
3:30 p.m.: ESPNU, American Athletic Conference First Round, Connecticut vs. Tulane, at Fort Worth, Texas
5:30 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Pac-12 Quarterfinal, at Las Vegas
6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Atlantic 10 Second Round, Davidson vs. La Salle, at Brooklyn, N.Y.
6:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Big Ten Second Round, Purdue vs. Ohio State, at Indianapolis
7 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), C-USA Quarterfinal, at Frisco, Texas
7 p.m.: ESPN, ACC Quarterfinal, Notre Dame-BC winner vs. Virginia, at Greensboro
7 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com): ACC Quarterfinal, “Above the rim” cameras
7 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com): ACC Quarterfinal, “Under the Rim” cameras
7 p.m.: ESPN3: ACC Quarterfinal, “SpiderCam” telecast
7 p.m.: ESPN2, Big 12 Quarterfinal, at Kansas City, Mo.
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Big East Quarterfinal, at New York
7 p.m.: SEC Network, SEC Second Round, Missouri vs. Texas A&M, at Nashville, Tenn.
8 p.m.: ESPNU, American Athletic Conference First Round, SMU vs. Temple, at Fort Worth, Texas
8:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Atlantic 10 Second Round, at Brooklyn, N.Y.
9 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Big West Quarterfinal, Long Beach St. vs. UC Irvine
9 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Big Ten Second Round, at Indianapolis
9 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Pac-12 Quarterfinal, at Las Vegas
9:30 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Conference USA Quarterfinal, at Frisco, Texas
9:30 p.m.: ESPN, ACC Quarterfinal, at Greensboro
9:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Big 12 Quarterfinal, Oklahoma vs. West Virginia, at Kansas City, Mo.
9:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Big East Quarterfinal, Seton Hall vs. Marquette, at New York
9:30 p.m.: SEC Network, SEC Second Round, at Nashville, Tenn.
10:30 p.m.: ESPNU, American Athletic Conference First Round, Memphis vs. East Carolina, at Fort Worth, Texas
11:30 p.m.: ACC Network, “Nothing But Net”
11:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Pac-12 Quarterfinal, at Las Vegas
NBA
8 p.m.: TNT, Boston at Milwaukee
10:30 p.m.: TNT, Houston at L.A. Lakers
NHL
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Detroit at Washington
SOCCER
10:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, CONCACAF Champions League Quarterfinal, Cruz Azul at LA FC
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Noon: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), C-USA Quarterfinal, Rice vs. Marshall, at Frisco, Texas
2:30 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), C-USA Quarterfinal
6 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Big South Quarterfinal, USC Upstate at Radford
6 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Big South Quarterfinal, Presbyterian at Campbell
8 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Big South Quarterfinal, Gardner-Webb vs. Hampton, at Campbell
8 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Big South Quarterfinal, UNC Asheville vs. High Point, at Radford
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
7 p.m.: ACC Network, Syracuse at Virginia
