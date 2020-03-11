AUTO RACING

8:55 p.m.: ESPNEWS, Formula One, Australian Grand Prix, Practice

12:55 a.m. (Friday): ESPNEWS, Formula One, Australian Grand Prix, Practice

COLLEGE BASEBALL

9 p.m.: ACC Network, “1186 to Omaha,” documentary on Virginia’s 2015 NCAA championship team (rerun)

CYCLING

2 a.m. (Friday): NBC Sports Network, Paris-Nice, Stage 5 (delayed tape)

GOLF

1 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Players Championship, First Round, at Palm Valley, Fla.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: MLB Network, Preseason, Toronto vs. Pittsburgh

1 p.m.: MASN, Preseason, N.Y. Yankees vs. Washington

4 p.m.: MLB Network, Preseason, L.A. Dodgers (split squad) vs. Chicago Cubs

8 p.m.: MLB Network, Preseason, Baltimore vs. Minnesota (same-day tape)

11 p.m.: MLB Network, Preseason, Colorado vs. Milwaukee (same-day tape)

2 a.m. (Friday): MLB Network, Preseason, Oakland vs. L.A. Dodgers (split squad) (delayed tape)

MEN’S BASKETBALL

7 a.m.: ACC Network, “Packer and Durham,” at Greensboro

Noon: Big Ten Network, Big Ten Tournament, Second Round, Michigan vs. Rutgers, at Indianapolis

Noon: Fox Sports 1, Big East Quarterfinal, at New York

Noon: NBC Sports Network, Atlantic 10 Second Round, Massachusetts vs. VCU, at Brooklyn, N.Y.

12:30 p.m.: ESPN, ACC Quarterfinal, Clemson vs. Florida State, at Greensboro

12:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Big 12 Quarterfinal, Texas vs. Texas Tech, at Kansas City, Mo.

1 p.m.: ESPNU, American Athletic Conference First Round, Central Florida vs. South Florida, at Fort Worth, Texas

1 p.m.: SEC Network, SEC Tournament Second Round, Alabama vs. Tennessee, at Nashville, Tenn.

2:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Big Ten Second Round, at Indianapolis

2:30 p.m.: ESPN, ACC Quarterfinal, N.C. State vs. Duke, at Greensboro

2:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Big 12 Quarterfinal, at Kansas City, Mo.

2:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Big East Quarterfinal, Providence vs. Butler, at New York

2:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Atlantic 10 Second Round, George Mason vs. St. Bonaventure, at Brooklyn, N.Y.

3 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Pac-12 Quarterfinal, at Las Vegas

3:30 p.m.: SEC Network, SEC Second Round, at Nashville, Tenn.

3:30 p.m.: ESPNU, American Athletic Conference First Round, Connecticut vs. Tulane, at Fort Worth, Texas

5:30 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Pac-12 Quarterfinal, at Las Vegas

6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Atlantic 10 Second Round, Davidson vs. La Salle, at Brooklyn, N.Y.

6:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Big Ten Second Round, Purdue vs. Ohio State, at Indianapolis

7 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), C-USA Quarterfinal, at Frisco, Texas

7 p.m.: ESPN, ACC Quarterfinal, Notre Dame-BC winner vs. Virginia, at Greensboro

7 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com): ACC Quarterfinal, “Above the rim” cameras

7 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com): ACC Quarterfinal, “Under the Rim” cameras

7 p.m.: ESPN3: ACC Quarterfinal, “SpiderCam” telecast

7 p.m.: ESPN2, Big 12 Quarterfinal, at Kansas City, Mo.

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Big East Quarterfinal, at New York

7 p.m.: SEC Network, SEC Second Round, Missouri vs. Texas A&M, at Nashville, Tenn.

8 p.m.: ESPNU, American Athletic Conference First Round, SMU vs. Temple, at Fort Worth, Texas

8:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Atlantic 10 Second Round, at Brooklyn, N.Y.

9 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Big West Quarterfinal, Long Beach St. vs. UC Irvine

9 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Big Ten Second Round, at Indianapolis

9 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Pac-12 Quarterfinal, at Las Vegas

9:30 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Conference USA Quarterfinal, at Frisco, Texas

9:30 p.m.: ESPN, ACC Quarterfinal, at Greensboro

9:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Big 12 Quarterfinal, Oklahoma vs. West Virginia, at Kansas City, Mo.

9:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Big East Quarterfinal, Seton Hall vs. Marquette, at New York

9:30 p.m.: SEC Network, SEC Second Round, at Nashville, Tenn.

10:30 p.m.: ESPNU, American Athletic Conference First Round, Memphis vs. East Carolina, at Fort Worth, Texas

11:30 p.m.: ACC Network, “Nothing But Net”

11:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Pac-12 Quarterfinal, at Las Vegas

NBA

8 p.m.: TNT, Boston at Milwaukee

10:30 p.m.: TNT, Houston at L.A. Lakers

NHL

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Detroit at Washington

SOCCER

10:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, CONCACAF Champions League Quarterfinal, Cruz Azul at LA FC

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Noon: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), C-USA Quarterfinal, Rice vs. Marshall, at Frisco, Texas

2:30 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), C-USA Quarterfinal

6 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Big South Quarterfinal, USC Upstate at Radford

6 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Big South Quarterfinal, Presbyterian at Campbell

8 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Big South Quarterfinal, Gardner-Webb vs. Hampton, at Campbell

8 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Big South Quarterfinal, UNC Asheville vs. High Point, at Radford

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

7 p.m.: ACC Network, Syracuse at Virginia

