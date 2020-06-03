COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m.: ESPN2, Collegiate Summer Baseball Invitational, CBSI Unity vs. CSBI Liberty (live)

10:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Collegiate Summer Baseball Invitational, CSBI Freedom vs. CSBI Independence (live)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.: ESPN, 1994 Colorado-Michigan game

GOLF

11 a.m.: Golf Channel 2010 U.S. Women’s Open, final round

2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Golf Channel 2019 NCAA men’s championships, team finals

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races

KOREAN BASEBALL

2 p.m.: ESPN2, Lotte at Kia ( taped)

5:25 a.m. (Friday): ESPN, NC at Hanwha (live)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

9 a.m.: MASN, Nationals clinch 2017 NL East title

2:30 p.m.: MASN, 2012 Tampa Bay-Baltimore game

7 p.m.: MASN, 2017 N.Y. Mets-Washington game

11 p.m.: MASN, 2013 Washington-Baltimore game

MISCELLANEOUS

7:30 p.m.: FS1, “The Home Game,” J.J. Redick vs. Cooper Manning (new)

8 p.m.: ACC Network, “Packer and Durham Weekly: At Home” (new)

NFL

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 1998 Super Bowl, Denver-Green Bay

NHL

5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, “2020 NHL All-Star Access”

6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, “The Unreal Life of Derek Sanderson”

7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2018 playoffs, Game 6, Washington-Columbus

SOCCER

Noon: ACC Network, 2019 Notre Dame-UVa women’s game

6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Georgetown-Louisville men’s game

9 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Louisville-UNC men’s game

Tags

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Load comments