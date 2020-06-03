COLLEGE BASEBALL
7 p.m.: ESPN2, Collegiate Summer Baseball Invitational, CBSI Unity vs. CSBI Liberty (live)
10:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Collegiate Summer Baseball Invitational, CSBI Freedom vs. CSBI Independence (live)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: ESPN, 1994 Colorado-Michigan game
GOLF
11 a.m.: Golf Channel 2010 U.S. Women’s Open, final round
2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Golf Channel 2019 NCAA men’s championships, team finals
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races
KOREAN BASEBALL
2 p.m.: ESPN2, Lotte at Kia ( taped)
5:25 a.m. (Friday): ESPN, NC at Hanwha (live)
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
9 a.m.: MASN, Nationals clinch 2017 NL East title
2:30 p.m.: MASN, 2012 Tampa Bay-Baltimore game
7 p.m.: MASN, 2017 N.Y. Mets-Washington game
11 p.m.: MASN, 2013 Washington-Baltimore game
MISCELLANEOUS
7:30 p.m.: FS1, “The Home Game,” J.J. Redick vs. Cooper Manning (new)
8 p.m.: ACC Network, “Packer and Durham Weekly: At Home” (new)
NFL
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 1998 Super Bowl, Denver-Green Bay
NHL
5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, “2020 NHL All-Star Access”
6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, “The Unreal Life of Derek Sanderson”
7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 2018 playoffs, Game 6, Washington-Columbus
SOCCER
Noon: ACC Network, 2019 Notre Dame-UVa women’s game
6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Georgetown-Louisville men’s game
9 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Louisville-UNC men’s game
