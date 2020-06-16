AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

6 a.m.: ESPN2, continuation of coverage of Hawthorn at Richmond (live)

AUTO RACING

3 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, ARCA Menards Series East, Herr’s Potato Chips 200, at Toledo, Ohio (taped Saturday)

6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, “Dale Jr. Download” (new)

BOXING

8 p.m.: ESPN, Super lightweights, Mikkel LesPierre vs. Jose Pedraza, at Las Vegas (live)

FIELD HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Penn-UNC game

GOLF

1 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, RBC Heritage, First Round, Featured Groups, at Hilton Head, S.C. (live)

3 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, RBC Heritage, First Round, at Hilton Head, S.C. (live)

HORSE RACING

8:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Royal Ascot, Day 3 (live)

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races

4 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, live races

6 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, live races

KOREAN BASEBALL

5:25 a.m. (Friday): ESPN, Doosan at LG (live)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

9 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.: MASN, 2019 NLCS, Games 1-4

MISCELLANEOUS

7:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.: ACC Network, “Three-Day Weekend: Virginia Tech”

NBA

7 p.m.: ESPN2, NBA 2K League Tipoff Tournament (live)

NHL

5:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, “Our Line Starts” (new)

RUGBY

6 a.m.: Fox Sports 1, National Rugby League, Brisbane at Newcastle (live)

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Wake Forest-Duke match

9 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Pitt-Louisville match

10:30 p.m.: ACC Network, 2019 Miami-FSU match

