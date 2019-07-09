AUTO RACING
4 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series, Buckle Up In Your Truck 225, qualifying, at Sparta, Ky.
7:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series, Buckle Up In Your Truck 225, at Sparta, Ky. (prerace show at 7 p.m.)
4:55 a.m. (Friday): ESPN2, Formula One, British Grand Prix, practice, at Silverstone, England
CYCLING
7:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, Tour de France: Stage 6, Mulhouse to La Planche des Belles Filles, France (prerace show at 7 a.m.)
GOLF
6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Scottish Open, continuation of coverage of first round, part I, at North Berwick, Scotland
9:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Scottish Open, first round, part II, at North Berwick, Scotland
1:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Senior Players Championship, first round, at Akron, Ohio
4 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, John Deere Classic, first round, at Silvis, Ill.
7:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Marathon Classic, first round, at Sylvania, Ill. (same-day tape)
5:30 a.m. (Friday): Golf Channel, European Tour, Scottish Open, second round, at North Berwick, Scotland
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
3 p.m.: ESPNU, GEICO Baseball City Series, third-place game, at Chicago
6 p.m.: ESPNU, GEICO Baseball City Series, championship game, at Chicago
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, at Saratoga
LACROSSE
7 p.m.: WSET Digital 13.2, Major League Lacrosse, Boston at New York
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
8 p.m.: ESPN, Houston at Texas
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
8:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Professional Fighters League, at Atlantic City, N.J.
NBA
6 p.m.: NBA TV, Las Vegas Summer League, Toronto vs. Indiana
6:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Las Vegas Summer League, Atlanta vs. Washington
8 p.m.: NBA TV, Las Vegas Summer League, Portland vs. Oklahoma City
8:30 p.m.: ESPNU, Las Vegas Summer League, Utah vs. Houston
10 p.m.: NBA TV, Las Vegas Summer League, Sacramento vs. L.A. Clippers
10:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Las Vegas Summer League, Boston vs. Memphis
SURFING
1 a.m. (Friday): Fox Sports 2, World Surf League Championship Tour, Corona J-Bay Open
TENNIS
8 a.m.: ESPN, Wimbledon, women’s semifinals, at London (“Breakfast at Wimbledon” at 7 a.m.)
11 a.m.: Tennis Channel, USTA Men’s Pro Circuit, at Winnetka, Ill.