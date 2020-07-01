AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m. (Friday): Fox Sports 1, Essendon at Collingwood (live)

AUTO RACING

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, “One Hot Night: NASCAR 1992 All-Star Race”

4:55 a.m. (Friday): ESPN2, Formula One, Austrian Grand Prix practice, at Spielberg, Styria, Austria (live)

BOXING

8 p.m.: ESPN, Junior welterweights, Jose Pedraza vs. Mikkel LesPierre, at Las Vegas (live)

CYCLING

9 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2019 Tour de France, Stage 8

GOLF

3 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round, at Detroit (live)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races

2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, live races

4:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races

6 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, live races

KOREAN BASEBALL

5:25 a.m. (Friday): ESPN, LG at Samsung (live)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon: Fox Sports 1, 2016 World Series, Game 7, Chicago Cubs-Cleveland

7 p.m.: MASN, 2014 Tampa Bay-Baltimore game

NBA

7 p.m.: ESPN2, NBA 2K League (live)

SOCCER

10 a.m.: CBS Sports Network, National Women’s Soccer League, Washington vs. North Carolina, at Herriman, Utah (taped Wednesday)

12:55 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Tottenham at Sheffield (live)

2:20 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga relegation playoff, first leg, Heidenheim at Werder Bremen (live)

3:10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Liverpool at Manchester City (live)

TENNIS

8 a.m. and noon: Tennis Channel, GVC Eastern European Championship (live)

