AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m. (Friday): Fox Sports 1, Essendon at Collingwood (live)
AUTO RACING
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, “One Hot Night: NASCAR 1992 All-Star Race”
4:55 a.m. (Friday): ESPN2, Formula One, Austrian Grand Prix practice, at Spielberg, Styria, Austria (live)
BOXING
8 p.m.: ESPN, Junior welterweights, Jose Pedraza vs. Mikkel LesPierre, at Las Vegas (live)
CYCLING
9 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2019 Tour de France, Stage 8
GOLF
3 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round, at Detroit (live)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races
2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, live races
4:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, live races
6 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, live races
KOREAN BASEBALL
5:25 a.m. (Friday): ESPN, LG at Samsung (live)
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Noon: Fox Sports 1, 2016 World Series, Game 7, Chicago Cubs-Cleveland
7 p.m.: MASN, 2014 Tampa Bay-Baltimore game
NBA
7 p.m.: ESPN2, NBA 2K League (live)
SOCCER
10 a.m.: CBS Sports Network, National Women’s Soccer League, Washington vs. North Carolina, at Herriman, Utah (taped Wednesday)
12:55 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Tottenham at Sheffield (live)
2:20 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Bundesliga relegation playoff, first leg, Heidenheim at Werder Bremen (live)
3:10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Liverpool at Manchester City (live)
TENNIS
8 a.m. and noon: Tennis Channel, GVC Eastern European Championship (live)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.