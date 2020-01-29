GOLF
6:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Saudi International, First Round
9:30 a.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Morocco Champions, First Round, at Amizmiz, Morocco
3 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Waste Management Phoenix Open, First Round, at Scottsdale, Ariz.
3 a.m. (Friday): Golf Channel, European Tour, Saudi International, Second Round
KOBE BRYANT PROGRAMMING
Noon: NBA TV, 1998 NBA All-Star Game
2 p.m.: NBA TV, 2000 Western Conference finals, Game 7, Trail Blazers-Lakers
7 p.m.: ESPN, “Kobe Doin’ Work” (2009 documentary by Spike Lee)
MEN’S BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, College of Charleston at James Madison
7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Radford at Longwood
7 p.m.: ESPNU, USC Upstate at Presbyterian
7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Troy at Georgia Southern
7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Kennesaw State at Liberty
7:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Minnesota at Illinois
8 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), UAB at Texas-San Antonio
8:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Iowa at Maryland
8:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Pepperdine at BYU
9 p.m.: ESPN2, Arizona at Washington
9 p.m.: ESPNU, Belmont at Tennessee Tech
9 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Oregon at California
9:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Utah at Southern Cal
10 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Portland at Saint Mary’s
10:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Gonzaga at Santa Clara
11 p.m.: ESPN2, Colorado at UCLA
11 p.m.: ESPNU, UC Santa Barbara at Cal State Northridge
11 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Oregon State at Stanford
NBA
7 p.m.: TNT, NBA All-Star reserves announced
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Charlotte at Washington
8 p.m.: TNT, Golden State at Boston
10:30 p.m.: TNT, Utah at Denver
NHL
7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Nashville at New Jersey
TENNIS
6 a.m.: ESPN, Australian Open, continuation of coverage of Men’s Semifinal
2 p.m.: ESPN2, Australian Open, Men’s Semifinal (same-day tape)
11 p.m.: Tennis Channel, Australian Open, Women’s Doubles Championship and Mixed Doubles Semifinal
3:30 a.m. (Friday): ESPN, Australian Open, Men’s Semifinal
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
6 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia at North Carolina
6 p.m.: ACC Network, Georgia Tech at Miami
6:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Maryland at Ohio State
7 p.m.: ESPNEWS, Louisville at Notre Dame
7 p.m.: SEC Network, Kentucky at Missouri
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), N.C. State at Clemson
7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Wake Forest at Pittsburgh
8 p.m.: ACC Network, Virginia Tech at Syracuse
9 p.m.: SEC Network, Tennessee at Vanderbilt
10 p.m.: ACC Network, “All ACC”
WOMEN’S GYMNASTICS
7 p.m.: ESPN2, Michigan at Nebraska
