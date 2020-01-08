AUTO RACING
6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Dakar Rally, Stage 5, Al-’Ula to Ha’il, Saudi Arabia (same-day tape)
BIATHLON
6:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Women’s 7.5km Sprint, at Oberhof, Germany (same-day tape)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
4 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.: ACC Network, “The Huddle Featured,” including features on Bryce Perkins and Bud Foster (rerun)
GOLF
6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, South African Open, continuation of coverage of first round, at Randburg, South Africa
7 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Sony Open, first round, at Honolulu
11 p.m.: Golf Channel, European, Tour, Hong Kong Open, second round
5 a.m. (Friday): Golf Channel, European Tour, South African Open, second round, at Randburg, South Africa
MEN’S BASKETBALL
5 p.m.: ACC Network, “Unbelievable: Virginia’s Improbable Path to a Title” (rerun)
6 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Drexel at Towson
7 p.m.: ESPN2, Memphis at Wichita State
7 p.m.: ESPNU, Louisiana Tech at Texas-San Antonio
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Purdue at Michigan
7 p.m.: MASN, Delaware at James Madison
7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Louisiana Monroe at Georgia Southern
7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), North Alabama at Liberty
8 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Western Kentucky at UAB
8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Hofstra at Northeastern
9 p.m.: ESPN, Arizona at Oregon
9 p.m.: ESPN2, Minnesota at Michigan State
9 p.m.: ESPNU, Murray State at Jacksonville State
9 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Washington at Stanford
10:30 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Washington State at California
11 p.m.: ESPN2, Brigham Young at St. Mary’s
11 p.m.: ESPNU, Arizona State at Oregon State
NBA
7 p.m.: TNT, Boston at Philadelphia
9:30 p.m.: TNT, Houston at Oklahoma City
NHL
8:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Nashville at Chicago
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, coverage of ATP Cup, Auckland Open, Brisbane International and Shenzhen Open
6 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, coverage of ATP Cup, Auckland Open, Brisbane International and Shenzhen Open
3 a.m. (Friday): Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, coverage of ATP Cup, Auckland Open and Brisbane International
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
11 a.m.: ESPNU, Quinnipiac at Rider
5 p.m.: ESPNU, Austin Peay at Tennessee Tech
6 p.m.: ACC Network, Duke at Virginia
6 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Michigan at Ohio State
7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech
7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Radford at Hampton
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, N.C. State at North Carolina
7 p.m.: ESPN, Baylor at Connecticut
7 p.m.: SEC Network, Mississippi State at Missouri
7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Clemson at Wake Forest
7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Gardner-Webb at Campbell
8 p.m.: ACC Network, Louisville at Miami
8 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Maryland at Iowa
9 p.m.: SEC Network, LSU at Texas A&M
