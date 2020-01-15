AUTO RACING
6:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Dakar Rally, Stage 11 (same-day tape)
GOLF
6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, First Round
Noon: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, First Round, at Orlando, Fla.
3 p.m.: ESPN2, Latin America Amateur Championship, First Round, at Mayakoba, Mexico
3 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, The American Express, First Round, at Palm Springs, Calif.
7 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Mitsubishi Electric Championship, First Round, at Ka’upulehu-Kona, Hawaii
10 p.m.: Golf Channel, Asian Tour, Singapore Open, Second Round
3 a.m. (Friday): Golf Channel, European Tour, Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Second Round
HOCKEY
7 p.m.: NHL Network, Canadian Hockey League, Top Prospects Game, at Hamilton, Ontario
MEN’S BASKETBALL
1 p.m.: ACC Network, rerun of Virginia’s game at Florida State
3 p.m.: ACC Network, “Unbelievable: Virginia’s Improbable Path to a Title” (rerun)
6 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Radford at USC Upstate
7 p.m.: ESPN, Cincinnati at Memphis
7 p.m.: ESPNU, Charleston Southern at Campbell
7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Georgia Southern at Troy
8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Old Dominion at Western Kentucky
8:30 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Utah at Arizona
9 p.m.: ESPN2, Colorado at Arizona State
9 p.m.: ESPNU, Eastern Kentucky at Belmont
9 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Oregon at Washington State
10:30 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, California at Southern Cal
11 p.m.: ESPN2, Santa Clara at Gonzaga
11 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Oregon State at Washington
MISCELLANEOUS
10 p.m.: ACC Network, “All ACC”
NBA
8 p.m.: TNT, Boston at Milwaukee
10:30 p.m.: TNT, Denver at Golden State
NHL
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, New Jersey at Washington
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Tampa Bay at Minnesota
OLYMPICS
8 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Youth Olympic Games, at Lausanne, Switzerland (same-day tape)
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, coverage of Adelaide International and Hobart International quarterfinals and Australian Open Qualifying
6 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, coverage of Auckland Open and Adelaide International semifinals; Hobart International singles semifinals and doubles final; Australian Open Qualifying
3 a.m. (Friday): Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, coverage of Adelaide International and Hobart International semifinals
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
6 p.m.: ACC Network, Florida State at North Carolina State
6 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Ohio State at Michigan State
6:30 p.m.: SEC Network, Texas A&M at Kentucky
7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia at Wake Forest
8 p.m.: ACC Network, Notre Dame at Duke
8 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Nebraska at Maryland
8:30 p.m.: SEC Network, South Carolina at Missouri
9 p.m.: ESPN, Stanford at Oregon
WOMEN’S GYMNASTICS
7 p.m.: ESPN2, Penn State at Nebraska
