AUTO RACING

6:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Dakar Rally, Stage 11 (same-day tape)

GOLF

6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, First Round

Noon: Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, First Round, at Orlando, Fla.

3 p.m.: ESPN2, Latin America Amateur Championship, First Round, at Mayakoba, Mexico

3 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, The American Express, First Round, at Palm Springs, Calif.

7 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Mitsubishi Electric Championship, First Round, at Ka’upulehu-Kona, Hawaii

10 p.m.: Golf Channel, Asian Tour, Singapore Open, Second Round

3 a.m. (Friday): Golf Channel, European Tour, Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Second Round

HOCKEY

7 p.m.: NHL Network, Canadian Hockey League, Top Prospects Game, at Hamilton, Ontario

MEN’S BASKETBALL

1 p.m.: ACC Network, rerun of Virginia’s game at Florida State

3 p.m.: ACC Network, “Unbelievable: Virginia’s Improbable Path to a Title” (rerun)

6 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Radford at USC Upstate

7 p.m.: ESPN, Cincinnati at Memphis

7 p.m.: ESPNU, Charleston Southern at Campbell

7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Georgia Southern at Troy

8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Old Dominion at Western Kentucky

8:30 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Utah at Arizona

9 p.m.: ESPN2, Colorado at Arizona State

9 p.m.: ESPNU, Eastern Kentucky at Belmont

9 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Oregon at Washington State

10:30 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, California at Southern Cal

11 p.m.: ESPN2, Santa Clara at Gonzaga

11 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Oregon State at Washington

MISCELLANEOUS

10 p.m.: ACC Network, “All ACC”

NBA

8 p.m.: TNT, Boston at Milwaukee

10:30 p.m.: TNT, Denver at Golden State

NHL

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, New Jersey at Washington

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Tampa Bay at Minnesota

OLYMPICS

8 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Youth Olympic Games, at Lausanne, Switzerland (same-day tape)

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, coverage of Adelaide International and Hobart International quarterfinals and Australian Open Qualifying

6 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, coverage of Auckland Open and Adelaide International semifinals; Hobart International singles semifinals and doubles final; Australian Open Qualifying

3 a.m. (Friday): Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, coverage of Adelaide International and Hobart International semifinals

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

6 p.m.: ACC Network, Florida State at North Carolina State

6 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Ohio State at Michigan State

6:30 p.m.: SEC Network, Texas A&M at Kentucky

7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia at Wake Forest

8 p.m.: ACC Network, Notre Dame at Duke

8 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Nebraska at Maryland

8:30 p.m.: SEC Network, South Carolina at Missouri

9 p.m.: ESPN, Stanford at Oregon

WOMEN’S GYMNASTICS

7 p.m.: ESPN2, Penn State at Nebraska

Tags

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Load comments