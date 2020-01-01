COLLEGE FOOTBALL

3 p.m.: ESPN, Birmingham Bowl, Boston College vs. Cincinnati, at Birmingham, Ala.

7 p.m.: ESPN, Gator Bowl, Indiana vs. Tennessee, at Jacksonville, Fla.

GOLF

6 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Sentry Tournament of Champions, First Round, at Maui, Hawaii

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

6 p.m.: ESPN2, Under Armour All-America Game, at Orlando, Fla.

HOCKEY

6:30 a.m.: NHL Network, World Junior Championship, quarterfinal, Switzerland vs. Russia, at Trinec, Czech Republic

9 a.m.: NHL Network, World Junior Championship, quarterfinal, Canada vs. Slovakia, at Ostrava, Czech Republic

11:30 a.m.: NHL Network, World Junior Championship, quarterfinal, United States vs. Finland, at Trinec, Czech Republic

2 p.m.: NHL Network, World Junior Championship, quarterfinal, Sweden vs. Czech Republic, at Ostrava, Czech Republic

MEN’S BASKETBALL

5 p.m.: ESPNU, Liberty at Florida Gulf Coast

6:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, James Madison at UNC Wilmington

7 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Minnesota at Purdue

7 p.m.: ESPNU, North Texas at Western Kentucky

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, St. Joseph’s at Richmond

7 p.m.: MASN, Fordham at VCU

7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Georgia Southern at Coastal Carolina

8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Illinois at Michigan State

8:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Dayton at La Salle

8:30 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Oregon State at Utah

9 p.m.: ESPN2, Oregon at Colorado

9 p.m.: ESPNU, Jacksonville State at Morehead State

10 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, UCLA at Washington

10:30 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Southern Cal at Washington State

11 p.m.: ESPN2, California at Stanford

11 p.m.: ESPNU, Saint Mary’s at San Francisco

MISCELLANEOUS

10 p.m.: ACC Network, “All ACC”

NBA

7:30 p.m.: NBA TV, Toronto at Miami

10:30 p.m.: NBA TV, Detroit at L.A. Clippers

NFL

2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Washington coach Ron Rivera’s introductory press conference

NHL

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders

9:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, St. Louis at Colorado

SOCCER

2:55 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League: Sheffield at Liverpool

TENNIS

6 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Cup, Day 1, at Brisbane, Perth, and Sydney, Australia

3 a.m. (Friday): Tennis Channel, ATP Cup, Day 1, at Brisbane, Perth, and Sydney, Australia

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

6 p.m.: ACC Network, Wake Forest at Duke

7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), North Carolina at Virginia

7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia Tech at North Carolina State

7 p.m.: SEC Network, SEC whiparound coverage

8 p.m.: ACC Network, Florida State at Syracuse

Tags

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Load comments