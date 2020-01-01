COLLEGE FOOTBALL
3 p.m.: ESPN, Birmingham Bowl, Boston College vs. Cincinnati, at Birmingham, Ala.
7 p.m.: ESPN, Gator Bowl, Indiana vs. Tennessee, at Jacksonville, Fla.
GOLF
6 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Sentry Tournament of Champions, First Round, at Maui, Hawaii
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
6 p.m.: ESPN2, Under Armour All-America Game, at Orlando, Fla.
HOCKEY
6:30 a.m.: NHL Network, World Junior Championship, quarterfinal, Switzerland vs. Russia, at Trinec, Czech Republic
9 a.m.: NHL Network, World Junior Championship, quarterfinal, Canada vs. Slovakia, at Ostrava, Czech Republic
11:30 a.m.: NHL Network, World Junior Championship, quarterfinal, United States vs. Finland, at Trinec, Czech Republic
2 p.m.: NHL Network, World Junior Championship, quarterfinal, Sweden vs. Czech Republic, at Ostrava, Czech Republic
MEN’S BASKETBALL
5 p.m.: ESPNU, Liberty at Florida Gulf Coast
6:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, James Madison at UNC Wilmington
7 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Minnesota at Purdue
7 p.m.: ESPNU, North Texas at Western Kentucky
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, St. Joseph’s at Richmond
7 p.m.: MASN, Fordham at VCU
7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Georgia Southern at Coastal Carolina
8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Illinois at Michigan State
8:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Dayton at La Salle
8:30 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Oregon State at Utah
9 p.m.: ESPN2, Oregon at Colorado
9 p.m.: ESPNU, Jacksonville State at Morehead State
10 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, UCLA at Washington
10:30 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Southern Cal at Washington State
11 p.m.: ESPN2, California at Stanford
11 p.m.: ESPNU, Saint Mary’s at San Francisco
MISCELLANEOUS
10 p.m.: ACC Network, “All ACC”
NBA
7:30 p.m.: NBA TV, Toronto at Miami
10:30 p.m.: NBA TV, Detroit at L.A. Clippers
NFL
2 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Washington coach Ron Rivera’s introductory press conference
NHL
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders
9:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, St. Louis at Colorado
SOCCER
2:55 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League: Sheffield at Liverpool
TENNIS
6 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Cup, Day 1, at Brisbane, Perth, and Sydney, Australia
3 a.m. (Friday): Tennis Channel, ATP Cup, Day 1, at Brisbane, Perth, and Sydney, Australia
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
6 p.m.: ACC Network, Wake Forest at Duke
7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), North Carolina at Virginia
7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia Tech at North Carolina State
7 p.m.: SEC Network, SEC whiparound coverage
8 p.m.: ACC Network, Florida State at Syracuse
