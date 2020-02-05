FIGURE SKATING

4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Four Continents Championships, Women’s Short Program, at Seoul, South Korea (same-day tape)

FISHING

7:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Bassmaster Elite Series at St. Johns River

FREESTYLE SKIING

12:30 a.m. (Friday): NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Intermountain Healthcare Freestyle Invitational, moguls, at Deer Valley Resort, Utah (delayed tape)

GOLF

3 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, First Round

11 p.m.: Golf Channel, European /LPGA Tours, ISPS Handa Vic Open, Second Round, at Victoria, Australia

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.: ESPNU, Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y.) at Christ The King (N.Y.)

MEN’S BASKETBALL

7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Towson at Delaware

7 p.m.: ESPN, Cincinnati at Wichita State

7 p.m.: ESPN2, UConn at Tulsa

7 p.m.: ESPNU, Campbell at Winthrop

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, James Madison at Drexel

7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Liberty at Jacksonville

8 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, California at Colorado

8 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Georgia Southern at Louisiana-Monroe

9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Louisiana Tech at Western Kentucky

9 p.m.: ESPN2, Southern Cal at Arizona

9 p.m.: ESPNU, Tulane at Houston

10 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Stanford at Utah

10 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), BYU at Portland

10 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), UC Davis at UC Irvine

11 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga

11 p.m.: ESPN2, UCLA at Arizona State

11 p.m.: ESPNU, Saint Mary’s at San Diego

NBA

1 p.m.: ESPN, Trade Deadline Special

1 p.m.: NBA TV, Trade Deadline Special

7 p.m.: Stadium, Trade Deadline Special

7 p.m.: TNT, All-Star Draft

8 p.m.: TNT, Philadelphia at Milwaukee

10:30 p.m.: TNT, Houston at L.A. Lakers

NFL

9 p.m.: ESPN, “30 for 30: Vick,” Part II of Michael Vick documentary

NHL

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Detroit at Buffalo

9:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, San Jose at Edmonton

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, Open Sud de France, Cordoba Open, Taha Open Maharashtra and USTA Pro Circuit tournaments in Dallas and Midland

5 p.m.: Tennis Channel, Cordoba Open and USTA Pro Circuit tournaments in Dallas and Midland

5 a.m. (Friday): Tennis Channel, coverage of Open Sud de France and Taha Open Maharashtra

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

6 p.m.: ACC Network, North Carolina at Duke

6 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Purdue at Michigan

6:30 p.m.: SEC Network, Mississippi State at Tennessee

7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), N.C. State at Virginia Tech

7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Clemson at Virginia

7 p.m.: ACC Network (ESPN.com), Notre Dame at Wake Forest

7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), George Washington at St. Bonaventure

8 p.m.: ACC Network, Florida State at Louisville

8 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Maryland at Indiana

8:30 p.m.: SEC Network, South Carolina at Arkansas

10 p.m.: ACC Network, “All ACC”

