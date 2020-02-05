FIGURE SKATING
4 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Four Continents Championships, Women’s Short Program, at Seoul, South Korea (same-day tape)
FISHING
7:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Bassmaster Elite Series at St. Johns River
FREESTYLE SKIING
12:30 a.m. (Friday): NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Intermountain Healthcare Freestyle Invitational, moguls, at Deer Valley Resort, Utah (delayed tape)
GOLF
3 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, First Round
11 p.m.: Golf Channel, European /LPGA Tours, ISPS Handa Vic Open, Second Round, at Victoria, Australia
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.: ESPNU, Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y.) at Christ The King (N.Y.)
MEN’S BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Towson at Delaware
7 p.m.: ESPN, Cincinnati at Wichita State
7 p.m.: ESPN2, UConn at Tulsa
7 p.m.: ESPNU, Campbell at Winthrop
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, James Madison at Drexel
7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Liberty at Jacksonville
8 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, California at Colorado
8 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Georgia Southern at Louisiana-Monroe
9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Louisiana Tech at Western Kentucky
9 p.m.: ESPN2, Southern Cal at Arizona
9 p.m.: ESPNU, Tulane at Houston
10 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Stanford at Utah
10 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), BYU at Portland
10 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), UC Davis at UC Irvine
11 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga
11 p.m.: ESPN2, UCLA at Arizona State
11 p.m.: ESPNU, Saint Mary’s at San Diego
NBA
1 p.m.: ESPN, Trade Deadline Special
1 p.m.: NBA TV, Trade Deadline Special
7 p.m.: Stadium, Trade Deadline Special
7 p.m.: TNT, All-Star Draft
8 p.m.: TNT, Philadelphia at Milwaukee
10:30 p.m.: TNT, Houston at L.A. Lakers
NFL
9 p.m.: ESPN, “30 for 30: Vick,” Part II of Michael Vick documentary
NHL
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Detroit at Buffalo
9:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, San Jose at Edmonton
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, Open Sud de France, Cordoba Open, Taha Open Maharashtra and USTA Pro Circuit tournaments in Dallas and Midland
5 p.m.: Tennis Channel, Cordoba Open and USTA Pro Circuit tournaments in Dallas and Midland
5 a.m. (Friday): Tennis Channel, coverage of Open Sud de France and Taha Open Maharashtra
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
6 p.m.: ACC Network, North Carolina at Duke
6 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Purdue at Michigan
6:30 p.m.: SEC Network, Mississippi State at Tennessee
7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), N.C. State at Virginia Tech
7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Clemson at Virginia
7 p.m.: ACC Network (ESPN.com), Notre Dame at Wake Forest
7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), George Washington at St. Bonaventure
8 p.m.: ACC Network, Florida State at Louisville
8 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Maryland at Indiana
8:30 p.m.: SEC Network, South Carolina at Arkansas
10 p.m.: ACC Network, “All ACC”
