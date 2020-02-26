GOLF

6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Oman Open, continuation of coverage of First Round

10 a.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Honda Classic, First Round, part I, at Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

2 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Honda Classic, First Round, part II, at Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

1:30 a.m. (Friday): Golf Channel, European Tour, Oman Open, Second Round, part I

5:30 a.m. (Friday): Golf Channel, European Tour, Oman Open, Second Round, part II

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: MLB Network, Preseason, Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Yankees

6 p.m.: MLB Network, Preseason, Houston vs. Washington

9 p.m.: MLB Network, Preseason, Chicago Cubs vs. Texas (same-day tape)

Midnight: MLB Network, Preseason, Kansas City vs. Milwaukee (delayed tape)

3 a.m. (Friday): MLB Network, Preseason, San Diego vs. L.A. Angels (delayed tape)

MEN’S BASKETBALL

1 p.m.: ACC Network, rerun of Wednesday’s Virginia-Virginia Tech game

6 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Delaware at College of Charleston

7 p.m.: ESPNU, Radford at Hampton

7 p.m.: ESPN2, Wisconsin at Michigan

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Indiana at Purdue

7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Liberty at Kennesaw State

8 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Illinois at Northwestern

8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Louisiana Tech at Western Kentucky

8 p.m.: ESPN, Temple at Wichita State

9 p.m.: ESPN2, Ohio State at Nebraska

9 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Colorado at California

10 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, St. Mary’s at Santa Clara

10 p.m.: ESPN, Arizona at Southern Cal

11 p.m.: ESPN2, Oregon State at Oregon

11 p.m.: ESPNU, UC Irvine at California Poly

11 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Arizona State at UCLA

NBA

8 p.m.: TNT, Portland at Indiana

10:30 p.m.: TNT, L.A. Lakers at Golden State

NFL

4 p.m. to 11 p.m.: NFL Network, NFL Combine, Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers and Tight Ends, at Indianapolis

4 p.m.: ESPN, “NFL Live,” at NFL Combine

7 p.m. to 8 p.m.: ESPN, NFL Combine, Quarterbacks, at Indianapolis

NHL

7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Dallas at Boston

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Winnipeg

SOCCER

10 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, CONCACAF Champions League, round of 16, Club Leon at Los Angeles

10 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, CONCACAF Champions League, round of 16, Club Deportivo Olimpia at Seattle

SWIMMING

6 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), ACC men’s championships, at Greensboro, N.C.

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP/WTA Tours, continuation of coverage of Dubai Duty Free Championships, Chile Open and Qatar Total Open

3 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Chile Open

6 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP/WTA Tours, coverage of Abierto Mexicano Telcel and Chile Open

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

6 p.m.: ACC Network, Boston College at Louisville

6 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Nebraska at Indiana

7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Duke at Virginia Tech

7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Pittsburgh at Virginia

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Clemson at Florida State

7 p.m.: SEC Network, Alabama at Texas A&M

7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Miami at Wake Forest

8 p.m.: ACC Network, Syracuse at North Carolina State

9 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), CIAA quarterfinal, at Charlotte

9 p.m.: SEC Network, Arkansas at Mississippi State

10 p.m.: ACC Network, “All ACC”

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

