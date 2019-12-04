AUTO RACING

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, “Burnouts on Broadway” featuring Monster Energy Cup playoff drivers, at Nashville, Tenn. (rerun)

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series Awards Show, at Nashville, Tenn.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

9 a.m.: ACC Network, ACC coach of the year announcement

6 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, NJCAA championship, Lackawanna vs. Mississippi Golf Coast, at Pittsburg, Kan.

GOLF

6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, continuation of coverage of first round, at Bel-Ombre, Mauritius

1 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Hero World Challenge, second round, at New Providence, Bahamas

8 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour of Australasia, Emirates Australian Open, second round, at Sydney

3:30 a.m. (Friday): Golf Channel, European Tour, AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, second round, at Bel-Ombre, Mauritius

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

9 p.m.: ESPN2, Prolific Prep (Calif.) at Hillcrest Prep (Ariz.)

MEN’S BASKETBALL

8 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Central Arkansas at Wichita State

9 p.m.: SEC Network, Furman at Auburn

11 p.m.: ESPNU, documentary on 2019 ACC Tournament (rerun)

MISCELLANEOUS

7 p.m.: WFXR, “Hokies All Access”

10 p.m.: ACC Network, “All ACC”

NBA

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Philadelphia at Washington, traditional telecast

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Philadelphia at Washington, interactive gaming telecast

7:30 p.m.: NBA TV, Houston at Toronto

NFL

8:20 p.m.: WFXR, NFL Network, Dallas at Chicago (pregame show on WFXR at 7:30 p.m.)

RODEO

10 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Wrangler National Finals, at Las Vegas

SOCCER

2:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Brighton & Hove Albion at Arsenal

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

6 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Big Ten-ACC Challenge, Virginia at Rutgers

6 p.m.: ACC Network, Big Ten-ACC Challenge, Illinois at North Carolina

6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, UConn at Seton Hall

7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Big Ten-ACC Challenge, Purdue at Virginia Tech

7 p.m.: ESPN, Big Ten-ACC Challenge, Maryland at North Carolina State

7 p.m.: SEC Network, Iowa State at Alabama

7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Wake Forest at ETSU

8 p.m.: ACC Network, Big Ten-ACC Challenge, Michigan State at Florida State

8 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Big Ten-ACC Challenge, Louisville at Ohio State

9 p.m.: ESPN, Big Ten-ACC Challenge, Syracuse at Michigan

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

