AUTO RACING
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, “Burnouts on Broadway” featuring Monster Energy Cup playoff drivers, at Nashville, Tenn. (rerun)
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series Awards Show, at Nashville, Tenn.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
9 a.m.: ACC Network, ACC coach of the year announcement
6 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, NJCAA championship, Lackawanna vs. Mississippi Golf Coast, at Pittsburg, Kan.
GOLF
6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, continuation of coverage of first round, at Bel-Ombre, Mauritius
1 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Hero World Challenge, second round, at New Providence, Bahamas
8 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour of Australasia, Emirates Australian Open, second round, at Sydney
3:30 a.m. (Friday): Golf Channel, European Tour, AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, second round, at Bel-Ombre, Mauritius
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
9 p.m.: ESPN2, Prolific Prep (Calif.) at Hillcrest Prep (Ariz.)
MEN’S BASKETBALL
8 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Central Arkansas at Wichita State
9 p.m.: SEC Network, Furman at Auburn
11 p.m.: ESPNU, documentary on 2019 ACC Tournament (rerun)
MISCELLANEOUS
7 p.m.: WFXR, “Hokies All Access”
10 p.m.: ACC Network, “All ACC”
NBA
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Philadelphia at Washington, traditional telecast
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Philadelphia at Washington, interactive gaming telecast
7:30 p.m.: NBA TV, Houston at Toronto
NFL
8:20 p.m.: WFXR, NFL Network, Dallas at Chicago (pregame show on WFXR at 7:30 p.m.)
RODEO
10 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Wrangler National Finals, at Las Vegas
SOCCER
2:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Brighton & Hove Albion at Arsenal
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
6 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Big Ten-ACC Challenge, Virginia at Rutgers
6 p.m.: ACC Network, Big Ten-ACC Challenge, Illinois at North Carolina
6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, UConn at Seton Hall
7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Big Ten-ACC Challenge, Purdue at Virginia Tech
7 p.m.: ESPN, Big Ten-ACC Challenge, Maryland at North Carolina State
7 p.m.: SEC Network, Iowa State at Alabama
7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Wake Forest at ETSU
8 p.m.: ACC Network, Big Ten-ACC Challenge, Michigan State at Florida State
8 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Big Ten-ACC Challenge, Louisville at Ohio State
9 p.m.: ESPN, Big Ten-ACC Challenge, Syracuse at Michigan
