Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...WEST WINDS 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA, NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA, AND SOUTHEAST WEST VIRGINIA. * WHEN...FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 6 AM EST THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS WILL BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN, AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY OCCUR. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&