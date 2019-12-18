BIATHLON

8:15 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, men’s 10km sprint, at Le Grand-Bornand Resort, France

BOXING

5:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Tony Harrison-Jermell Charlo press conference

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

8:30 p.m.: ACC Network, Bowl Preview Special

GOLF

9:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Australian PGA Championship, Second Round, at Benowa, Australia

MEN’S BASKETBALL

7 p.m.: ESPN2, Wofford at Duke

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Maryland at Seton Hall

7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Texas State at Georgia Southern

8:30 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Prairie View A&M at Colorado

9 p.m.: ESPN2, North Carolina State at Auburn

10:30 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Florida A&M at Washington State

MINOR LEAGUE BASKETBALL

3 p.m.: ESPNU, NBA G League Winter Showcase, Maine vs. Canton, at Las Vegas

3:30 p.m.: NBA TV, NBA G League Winter Showcase, Stockton vs. Delaware, at Las Vegas

5:30 p.m.: ESPNU, NBA G League Winter Showcase, South Bay vs. Lakeland, at Las Vegas

8 p.m.: ESPNU, NBA G League Winter Showcase, Capital City vs. Iowa, at Las Vegas

9 p.m.: NBA TV, NBA G League Winter Showcase, Austin vs. College Park, at Las Vegas

10:30 p.m.: ESPNU, NBA G League Winter Showcase, Sioux Falls vs. Agua Caliente, at Las Vegas

NBA

8 p.m.: TNT, L.A. Lakers at Milwaukee

10:30 p.m.: TNT, Houston at L.A. Clippers

NHL

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, N.Y. Islanders at Boston

SURFING

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, World Surf League Championship Tour, Billabong Pipe Masters

TENNIS

7 a.m.: Tennis Channel, World Tennis Championship, Men’s Quarterfinals and Women’s Exhibition, at Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

11 a.m.: SEC Network, UCLA at Georgia

6:30 p.m.: ACC Network, Chattanooga at North Carolina State

7 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), George Mason at Navy

7 p.m.: SEC Network, Duke at South Carolina

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

7 p.m.: ESPN, NCAA semifinal, Baylor vs. Wisconsin, at Pittsburgh

9:30 p.m.: ESPN, NCAA semifinal, Stanford vs. Minnesota, at Pittsburgh

