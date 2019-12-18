BIATHLON
8:15 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, men’s 10km sprint, at Le Grand-Bornand Resort, France
BOXING
5:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Tony Harrison-Jermell Charlo press conference
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
8:30 p.m.: ACC Network, Bowl Preview Special
GOLF
9:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Australian PGA Championship, Second Round, at Benowa, Australia
MEN’S BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: ESPN2, Wofford at Duke
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Maryland at Seton Hall
7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Texas State at Georgia Southern
8:30 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Prairie View A&M at Colorado
9 p.m.: ESPN2, North Carolina State at Auburn
10:30 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Florida A&M at Washington State
MINOR LEAGUE BASKETBALL
3 p.m.: ESPNU, NBA G League Winter Showcase, Maine vs. Canton, at Las Vegas
3:30 p.m.: NBA TV, NBA G League Winter Showcase, Stockton vs. Delaware, at Las Vegas
5:30 p.m.: ESPNU, NBA G League Winter Showcase, South Bay vs. Lakeland, at Las Vegas
8 p.m.: ESPNU, NBA G League Winter Showcase, Capital City vs. Iowa, at Las Vegas
9 p.m.: NBA TV, NBA G League Winter Showcase, Austin vs. College Park, at Las Vegas
10:30 p.m.: ESPNU, NBA G League Winter Showcase, Sioux Falls vs. Agua Caliente, at Las Vegas
NBA
8 p.m.: TNT, L.A. Lakers at Milwaukee
10:30 p.m.: TNT, Houston at L.A. Clippers
NHL
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, N.Y. Islanders at Boston
SURFING
1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, World Surf League Championship Tour, Billabong Pipe Masters
TENNIS
7 a.m.: Tennis Channel, World Tennis Championship, Men’s Quarterfinals and Women’s Exhibition, at Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
11 a.m.: SEC Network, UCLA at Georgia
6:30 p.m.: ACC Network, Chattanooga at North Carolina State
7 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), George Mason at Navy
7 p.m.: SEC Network, Duke at South Carolina
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
7 p.m.: ESPN, NCAA semifinal, Baylor vs. Wisconsin, at Pittsburgh
9:30 p.m.: ESPN, NCAA semifinal, Stanford vs. Minnesota, at Pittsburgh
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.