COLLEGE FOOTBALL

4 p.m.: ACC Network, Virginia’s home game with Florida State in September (rerun)

7 p.m.: ESPN, Home Depot College Football Awards Show, at Atlanta (red carpet show at 6 p.m. on ESPNU)

9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Bronko Nagurski Awards Banquet (taped)

GOLF

7 p.m.: Golf Channel, Presidents Cup, Day 2, at Melbourne, Australia (preshow at 4:30 p.m.)

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

8 p.m.: ESPNU, DeMatha (Md.) at Montverde (Fla.)

MEN’S BASKETBALL

8 p.m.: ESPN2, Iowa at Iowa State

MISCELLANEOUS

7 p.m.: WFXR, “Hokies All Access”

8 p.m.: ACC Network, “All ACC”

NBA

8 p.m.: TNT, Philadelphia at Boston

10:30 p.m.: TNT, Portland at Denver

NFL

8:20 p.m.: WFXR, NFL Network, NY Jets at Baltimore (pregame show on WFXR at 7:30 p.m.)

NHL

10:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, N.Y. Rangers at San Jose

RODEO

10 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, PRCA Wrangler National Finals, at Las Vegas

SURFING

1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, World Surf League Championship Tour, Billabong Pipe Masters, Day 4

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

9 a.m.: Big Ten Network, Radford at Ohio State (taped Sunday)

11:30 a.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Bluefield at Campbell

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

